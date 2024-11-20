All Huskers

Natalie Potts Announces Torn ACL, Will Miss Remainder of Nebraska Women's Basketball Season

Last season's Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Potts suffered the injury Tuesday night during the Huskers' win over North Alabama.

Kaleb Henry

Natalie Potts hits an open-court layup.
Natalie Potts hits an open-court layup. / Amarillo Mullen
In this story:

Nebraska women's basketball got the win on the scoreboard Tuesday but ultimately suffered a loss in the process.

During the second quarter against North Alabama, a turnover led to a fastbreak opportunity for the Lions. Nebraska sophomore Natalie Potts was able to retreat and cut off the attack, but as she turned to contest the shot, her knee gave way.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams said after the game that more evaluation would be needed to know the extent of the injury. Wednesday afternoon, Potts announced on social media that she had a torn ACL.

"I am devastated to announce that I have torn my ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season," Potts wrote. "Nothing has stopped me before and I surely won't let this stop me now. This journey will certainly have its challenges but these are challenges that I'm ready to face.

"As the road to recovery begins I just want to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers. I'm surrounded by the best and I can't wait to support my amazing teammates from the sideline. I'll be back and strong than every before. As always... GO BIG RED."

Last season, Potts was the unanimous selection by league coaches for Big Ten Freshman of the Year. In the first four games of this season, Potts was averaging 17.5 points and eight rebounds a game.

MORE: Dylan Raiola 'Excited' for Second Game With Dana Holgorsen

MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska-USC Run Game, the Flag That Wasn't; a Peek at the Badgers

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Volleyball vs. Iowa: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Dominates North Alabama; Natalie Potts Leaves with Injury

MORE: Carriker Chronicles: On Dylan Raiola, Matt Rhule and Saturday's 'Ugly Duckling Bowl'

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball