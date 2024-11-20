Natalie Potts Announces Torn ACL, Will Miss Remainder of Nebraska Women's Basketball Season
Nebraska women's basketball got the win on the scoreboard Tuesday but ultimately suffered a loss in the process.
During the second quarter against North Alabama, a turnover led to a fastbreak opportunity for the Lions. Nebraska sophomore Natalie Potts was able to retreat and cut off the attack, but as she turned to contest the shot, her knee gave way.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams said after the game that more evaluation would be needed to know the extent of the injury. Wednesday afternoon, Potts announced on social media that she had a torn ACL.
"I am devastated to announce that I have torn my ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season," Potts wrote. "Nothing has stopped me before and I surely won't let this stop me now. This journey will certainly have its challenges but these are challenges that I'm ready to face.
"As the road to recovery begins I just want to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers. I'm surrounded by the best and I can't wait to support my amazing teammates from the sideline. I'll be back and strong than every before. As always... GO BIG RED."
Last season, Potts was the unanimous selection by league coaches for Big Ten Freshman of the Year. In the first four games of this season, Potts was averaging 17.5 points and eight rebounds a game.
