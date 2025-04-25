Tulsa Transfer Forward Jared Garcia Commits to Nebraska
Another transfer portal commitment for Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska men's basketball.
Jared Garcia has committed to play for the Big Red. The former Tulsa forward, who has one year of eligibility remaining, made the announcement on social media Thursday.
"One more go-around," Garcia wrote on Instagram
The 6-9, 245-pound senior began his career at Charlotte. Overt two seasons, Garcia saw action in 40 games, averaging 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. While with the 49ers, he played with recent Husker and first-team All-Big Ten guard Brice Williams.
Garcia then spent a year at Salt Lake Community College, playing in 32 games, including 19 starts. He averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 20.9 minutes in helping SLCC to a 29-5 record and NJCAA national tournament appearance.
In 2023-24 at Charlotte, Garcia started all 31 games, averaging 9.4 points and a team-leading 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. He shot 42% from the field, 32% from 3, and 77.8% from the free throw line. This past season, missed the a portion of the year with an injury but returned to play in 17 games, averaging 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Garcia is the sixth transfer portal commit for the Huskers this cycle. He joins other incoming transfers in Kendall Blue from St. Thomas, Will Cooper from Air Force, Pryce Sandfort from Iowa, Ugnius Jarusevicius from Central Michigan, and former Husker Jamarcus Lawrence back from Rhode Island. Going the other direction, the Big Red have also lost Nick Janowski and Gavin Griffiths to the portal.
Nebraska also has one incoming high school signee in Quentin Rhymes.
