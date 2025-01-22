2026 4-Star Tight End Lincoln Watkins Discusses Nebraska Offer, Confirms Visit Date
While Nebraska football has one tight end headed to the NFL Draft and a quarterback transitioning to the position, the coaching staff is also looking to the future with scholarship offers to multiple high school prospects.
One of those offers went to Port Huron Northern tight end Lincoln Watkins. The 6-4, 228-pound prospect for the 2026 class hails from Michigan.
Rivals rates Watkins as a four-star prospect. The recruiting site has him as the No. 7 player in Michigan and 15th-rated tight end in the class.
The offer list for Watkins includes Big Ten programs Nebraska, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Michigan State, as well as Arizona State, Kansas, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, Pitt, West Virginia, Notre Dame, and more.
Watkins caught up with HuskerMax to detail his Husker offer.
"The offer from Nebraska means a lot to me," Watkins said. "It is a rising program in this new era of college football and what coach (Matt) Rhule is doing there is something special."
The offer came from former offensive coordinator and now full time tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield.
"Coach Satterfield was the one who came to my school to offer me and that meant a lot. He told me I have his favorite film he had watched of all the TEs which made me feel great. He had nothing but good to say and made me feel like I would have a home in Nebraska," Watkins said.
Watkins does have a vist to Lincoln locked down already but is still working on when he plans to make his commitment.
"I plan on taking a junior day visit to Nebraska on Feb. 1," Watkins confirmed. "As far as a timeline goes, I’m not sure. I was initially planning on committing by the end of this month but with new schools showing their faces to me, it will be further into the spring."
