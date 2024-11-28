2027 OT Hunter Mallinger Details Nebraska Football Visit
Hunter Mallinger talks Nebraska trip and visit with his brother.
Nebraska had a number of talented recruits on campus this past weekend, including a pair of brothers who made the trip.
One half of the brothers who made the trip is Hunter Mallinger. Mallinger is a 6-5, 255-pound offensive tackle in the 2027 recruiting class from Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wisconsin.
Mallinger caught up with HuskerMax on SI following his trip to discuss how it went.
“The visit was amazing! I met such great people and the Nebraska staff took care of everybody really well. It meant so much to me because it was my first visit,” Mallinger said. ”I started playing tackle football my freshman year and I am a sophomore. This just shows that in two years and a lot of work, I can do anything I put my mind to. Those were the main reasons it meant a lot to me.”
Mallinger didn't get to speak with the head coach or his potential position coach, but that's not out of the norm with the number of recruits that make visits for home games and the pecking order that comes with it.
“I got to talk to a few of the recruiting coaches and one of the team’s psychologists,” Mallinger said. ”It was a cool experience to listen and hear about the program and how football changes from high school to college.”
Mallinger confirms what many recruits can attest to: the Sea of Red at Memorial Stadium is no joke.
”The crowd and stadium and overall atmosphere were amazing and I would 100% go back there,” Mallinger said.
MORE: Connor Essegian's Career-High Lifts Nebraska Basketball Over South Dakota
MORE: Dave Feit's 2024 Husker Gift Guide
MORE: Huskers Up Three Spots in College Huddle's Latest Big Ten Football Rankings
MORE: Big Ten Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index After Week 13
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Iowa-Nebraska Football Prediction and a Whole Lot More
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.