Nebraska Football Offers Fast-Rising 2027 Wide Receiver During Visit
Amare Patterson talks visit to Nebraska and offer from the Huskers.
Nebraska had many recruits on campus to watch the streak end as Nebraska is going to a bowl game for the first time in what feels like forever.
One of the players to make it into Lincoln was Amare Patterson. Patterson is a 2027 wide receiver prospect from Beaufort High School in South Carolina. Patterson has caught the attention of many top schools including Kentucky, Tennessee, and now Nebraska as the Cornhuskers offered him on his trip.
Patterson caught up with HuskerMax following his visit.
“I’ve had a lot of amazing visits this year and really am grateful for them all. Nebraska is definitely at the top. Me coming from a small town in South Carolina to be in Nebraska was a great experience,” Patterson said. With him being a 2027 recruit and taking an unofficial visit to Nebraska this experience was quite the distance. That shows true dedication and effort from the wideout.
Patterson spoke with Director of Player Personnel Keith Williams to receive his offer.
“Coach Keith was the coach that actually gave me my offer the whole support staff and coaches are great people. I’m grateful, it feels good to be offered by the Nebraska Cornhuskers,” Patterson said.
Patterson also spoke with a 2026 commit to the Big Red during his visit to Lincoln.
“I talked to Dayton Raiola and he was telling me Nebraska is home and throwing the ball to me in Lincoln would be amazing,” Patterson said.
Patterson doesn't have an ordered list right now, but says the Huskers are in contention.
“I would have to say they definitely are up there,” Patterson said.
