Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 OL Dalton DeBoer Calls Visit 'Experience of a Lifetime'
Dalton DeBoer talks Nebraska visit as the Cornhuskers clinch their first bowl game in years.
Nebraska is coming off of a huge win in its final home game of the season. The Huskers picked up their sixth win of the season. This means they will be playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
One of the visitors to see this live was Dalton DeBoer, a class of 2026 prospect at Academy Of Holy Angels in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He plays on the interior offensive line.
DeBoer caught up with HuskerMax on SI following his visit.
“It was an amazing visit, it meant the world to me,” DeBoer said. ”My dad grew up a huge Huskers fan and to see that it’s still sold out and still loud at their games, it was an experience of a lifetime for us.”
The talented recruit had the opportunity to talk to multiple coaches on the staff.
“I talked to Coach (Donovan) Raiola and Coach (EJ) Barthel and had great conversations with both of them,” DeBoer said. ”They were very invested in building the process to be great. It stuck out to me that they really care about developing character and wanting to help develop in any way possible.”
DeBoer is hopeful to visit again and earn an offer from the Huskers.
“Although nothing is set I am finding a time to visit, I am really interested in Nebraska and would really like to visit more and have even more great conversations with coaches,” DeBoer said. ”It is a top school for sure, I have visited many schools and I have to say this is one of my favorite visits that I will remember for a long time. With the great visit I had and the great conversations I had with the coaching staff this is definitely one of my top schools.”
