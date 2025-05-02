All Huskers

Charlotte, Cal Transfer Kicker Kyle Cunanan Signs with Nebraska Football

The same week the Huskers lost one kicker to the transfer portal, another has been added to the roster.

Kaleb Henry

Former Charlotte and Cal kicker Kyle Cunanan has signed with Nebraska.
Former Charlotte and Cal kicker Kyle Cunanan has signed with Nebraska. / @ky1ecuna on Instagram
In this story:

Nebraska football has added a kicker.

Former Charlotte and California kicker Kyle Cunanan has signed with the Huskers. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Cunanan began his career at Charlotte, going 9-for-15 on field goasl and 16-for-16 on PATs as a true freshman in 2023. He also had 21 touchbacks on kickoff that season.

In 2024, Cunanan saw action in just three games. He went 5-for-5 on field goals and had one touchback on kickoff.

During the winter transfer portal window, Cunanan elected to transfer to Cal. He spent the spring in Berkeley but told HuskerOnline that he decided to transfer because the major he wanted wasn't offered at Cal.

That major is construction management, which the University of Nebraska at Lincoln offers.

Earlier this week, reserve Husker placekicker Nico Ottomanelli hit the portal. Nebraska seemed to still be in a good position with Tristan Alvano and John Hohl, both underclassmen, returning.

The addition of Cunanan means the Big Red have three kickers on the roster that have three seasons of eligibility remaining each. That trio has combined to make 36-of-54 field goals the past two seasons. The longest kick made by each is 49 yards for Cunanan, 54 yards by Hohl and 55 yards by Alvano.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Recruiting