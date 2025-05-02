Charlotte, Cal Transfer Kicker Kyle Cunanan Signs with Nebraska Football
Nebraska football has added a kicker.
Former Charlotte and California kicker Kyle Cunanan has signed with the Huskers. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Cunanan began his career at Charlotte, going 9-for-15 on field goasl and 16-for-16 on PATs as a true freshman in 2023. He also had 21 touchbacks on kickoff that season.
In 2024, Cunanan saw action in just three games. He went 5-for-5 on field goals and had one touchback on kickoff.
During the winter transfer portal window, Cunanan elected to transfer to Cal. He spent the spring in Berkeley but told HuskerOnline that he decided to transfer because the major he wanted wasn't offered at Cal.
That major is construction management, which the University of Nebraska at Lincoln offers.
Earlier this week, reserve Husker placekicker Nico Ottomanelli hit the portal. Nebraska seemed to still be in a good position with Tristan Alvano and John Hohl, both underclassmen, returning.
The addition of Cunanan means the Big Red have three kickers on the roster that have three seasons of eligibility remaining each. That trio has combined to make 36-of-54 field goals the past two seasons. The longest kick made by each is 49 yards for Cunanan, 54 yards by Hohl and 55 yards by Alvano.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Does Nebraska Have a Problem With Its Running Back Room?
- Does Nebraska Have a 'Bottom of the Barrel' Athletics Department in the Big Ten Conference?
- 4-Star QB Trae Taylor Commits to Nebraska Over Illinois, LSU, Texas A&M
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Minnesota: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- HuskerMax Today: Husker Baseball Surging, Evaluating Nebraska Athletics
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.