Nebraska Football Kicker Nico Ottomanelli Enters Transfer Portal
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have lost another player to the transfer portal during the Spring portal window.
The Cornhuskers lost one of their kickers to the transfer portal after the conclusion of the Husker Games. That kicker is Nico Ottomanelli, who spent only one season with the Huksers. Ottomanelli was competing with returners Tristan Alvano and John Hohl, both of whom started games last season.
Alvano and Hohl are both sophomores. With the math of the new (expected) roster limit of 105, only so many kickers and specialists will be kept on.
It is worth mentioning that kickers don't typically get hurt, so it would be very unlikely that Ottomanelli would find his way to the field early in his career. Ottomanelli made a career choice that would allow him to see the field sooner than he likely would.
The Huskers have lost over 30 players to the transfer portal this offseason, but also gained many valuable pieces to the puzzle. Nebraska opens the 2025 season against Cincinnati in Kansas City on Aug. 28.
