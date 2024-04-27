In-State Athlete Desmond Dhaenens Previews Visit for Huskers' Spring Game
Many visitors are set to arrive on Nebraska's campus as the Red-White spring game is set to kick off Saturday. One of those visitors is Desmond Dhaenens.
Dhaenens is a cornerback and running back from Millard North High School in Omaha. He is a 2025 prospect.
He previewed his visit with HuskerMax.
“What I will be expecting from this upcoming visit will be to create a deeper relationship with Coach (Matt) Rhule (head coach) and the rest of the coaching staff. I would love for them to get to know me more as a person as well as an athlete. Hopefully, they can realize that I am the type of athlete they would love on their team.”
There are a couple of players he will have his eye on during the game: brothers Marques and Mario Buford.
“I am really looking forward to watching the Bufords in action in the secondary for sure,” he said. “The way they can break off the ball and make plays is exciting to watch.”
Dhaenens hopes to speak with other coaches in addition to Rhule.
“Definitely looking forward to speaking with Coach (Evan) Cooper (defensive backs coach), He is all around a great person and he is always willing to help me improve my game. Of course would also love to get some time with Coach Rhule, so we can connect on a more personal level. Lastly, Coach (Ed) Foley (special teams coach) was the first to contact me and still checks up to this day. Great guy and always brings a good conversation.”
The Huskers appear to be in a great spot with this prospect.
“Nebraska is definitely top of my list and has always been,” he said. “They just provide everything that you could ever would want in a university.”
