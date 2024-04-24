Kaprice Keith Hunting for Nebraska Offer During Spring Game Visit
Nebraska football has a familiar visitor coming to town for the Red-White spring game this weekend.
His name is Kaprice Keith, and he's a 6-foot-2 prospect who plays wide receiver and defensive back at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, Nebraska. The 2026 in-state talent told HuskerMax that he is hoping for something in particular this go-around in Lincoln.
“You know … I’ve been up there a ton and have done about everything you can do,” he said. “I think the next thing I’m looking for is an offer.”
Does he think it will happen? “Yes, I do! They have let me know that they are going to get there at some point.”
Keith feels the person he needs to speak to for this to happen is none other than head coach Matt Rhule.
“Coach Matt Rhule would be the coach I would talk to for that next step because when I went up there they were telling me they want me at Nebraska and asking what it would take me to commit, and I think I was about to get the offer, but I had to wait to talk to Coach Rhule, and he had a meeting, so I had just left.”
He believes he has a very good relationship with the Huskers' wide receivers coach, Garret McGuire.
“Our relationship is very good,” Keith said. “Ever since I camped in the summer I’ve been talking to him a lot and keeping a great relationship!”
He said he will have his eyes on a couple of players during the spring game Saturday: wide receiver Dae'vonn Hall and quarterback Daniel Kaelin, both from Bellevue West.
“My old teammates Dae'vonn and Danny K, because I want to see how they are adjusting to the different environment and see how well they have progressed.”
