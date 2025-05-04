Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Peer Recruiting a 5-Star Ohio State Commit
After recently landing the commitment of four-star quarterback Trae Taylor, Nebraska is officially on the board for the 2027 class.
Now, Taylor is hoping to help that class grow. The Illinois prospect has already started peer recruiting as he has started to target one of the nation's best players.
Taylor is now targeting Jamier Brown, a 2027 wide receiver from Dayton, Ohio. The Wayne High School wideout has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes since November. Brown is rated as the 3rd-best prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Brown's speed separates him from the pack as he is an extremely talented track and field participant. According to 247Sports, Brown set the national record as a freshman for his class in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.75 seconds. He was also a MaxPreps All-American last season as he finished with over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Hudson Standish from 247Sports left an honest review on Brown.
"Certified burner who works both inside and outside the numbers for Dayton-area power program Wayne High School," Standish stated. "10.53 100m and 21.37 200m verified personal bests stack up favorably with prospects multiple cycles older than him and led all freshman track athletes with a 6.75 in the 60m dash. Elite speed clearly translates with the ability to take first-level targets to the house, stretch the field vertically, and create explosive plays in the return game.
"Natural pass catcher who should be able to stack weight on his frame. Still mastering the details of the position as a sophomore, but has shown encouraging flashes working an expanded route tree."
Taylor will likely continue to help Nebraska peer recruit at all positions with hopes of putting together a great class for the Cornhuskers.
