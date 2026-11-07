Five-Star Quarterback Commit Trae Taylor Stands Behind Matt Rhule Amid Nebraska's Struggles



There's still a semblance of hope for Nebraska football under Matt Rhule.



That hope starts with five-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor, who took to social media afterthe Huskers' fourth consecutive loss to express his support for the program and its head coach.

Stay on that side. I'm always going to stand behind @CoachMattRhule. I'm just as investing in this program as the next person. #GBR pic.twitter.com/Bh1mhoT38C — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) November 7, 2026

"Stay on that side," Taylor said, seemingly addressing Husker fans who have turned against Rhule. "I'm always going to stand behind (Coach Rhule). I'm just as invested in this program as the next person. #GBR."

The high school senior, who is currently preparing for a semifinal matchup in Nebraska's Class A state playoffs, posted the message with a picture from his official visit to Nebraska on June 5. Included was an overlay with these words: "Adversity has never made me scared. GBR!!"

Taylor committed to Nebraska in May 2025 as a four-star recruit. Since then, he's developed into the top-ranked signal-caller in the 2027 recruiting class and earned MVP honors at the 2026 Elite 11 Finals.

He's the gem of NU's 2027 haul and has played a significant role in maintaining Husker Nation's belief in the current staff. Though that belief seems to dwindle with each loss, Taylor remains a beacon of hope. Fans view him as a player capable of turning the program, and Rhule's tenure in Lincoln, around.

After transferring to Millard South in Nebraska from Carmel Catholic in Illinois, Taylor has totaled 3,982 all-purpose yards and 53 total touchdowns in 11 games. The Patriots are 10-1, with their only loss coming against top-ranked Omaha Westside in the final game of the regular season.

Dana Holgorsen was fired Saturday after two years as Matt Rhule's offensive coordinator. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

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After the loss, a game in which Taylor threw three interceptions, the five-star quarterback remained eager to improve. Since then, he's thrown for 583 yards, seven touchdowns, and no picks. He's also run for 104 yards and another score.

Taylor's message in support of Rhule was shared Saturday before the head coach announced the dismissal of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, who had been on staff since 2024. Holgorsen and Taylor seemingly held each other in high regard. Ultimately, however, it appears quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas has always been the key.

Winning football games in 2026 will remain the staff's top priority, but keeping Taylor happy and committed is a close second. Thomas' opportunity to lead the offense and his retention next season would go a long way toward helping Taylor carry out his plan of wearing the Scarlet and Cream.

Trae Taylor with Matt Rhule before the 2024 Rutgers game. | @Qb6Trae on X

Time and time again, Taylor continues to choose the Huskers over anything else. It sure would be nice for Nebraska to start proving him right by handling business on the field.

The decision to fire Holgorsen is ideally the first step. However, National Signing Day is four weeks away, meaning there's plenty of time for things to change.

The pressure is on Rhule and the rest of his staff to get things moving back in the right direction before it's too late. If Taylor ultimately decommits, it would likely be the final nail in the coffin of Rhule's time at NU.

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