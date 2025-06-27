Future 5-Star Safety from Omaha Predicted to Nebraska Football
Smoke continues to build about Nebraska football's 2027 class potentially getting a big time addition.
Multiple recruiting sites are predicting future five-star safety Tory Pittman III to the Huskers. The 6-foot, 185-pound Omaha Central product has held a Nebraska offer since he was in eighth grade.
Rivals lists a Futurecast of 100% to Nebraska. On3 has the Huskers with a 98.8% of landing the in-state prospect.
The 247Sports Composite has Pittman as the No. 2 safety in the class and No. 1 prospect in Nebraska. He's the 28th-ranked prospect in the nation, which would make him a five-star when those are determined next May.
Pittman has played varsity football both years of high school. As a freshman, he made 34 tackles and two interceptions in eight games, adding three receptions for 70 yards on offense. This past fall, he made 54 tackles and three interceptions in 10 games, adding 26 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns on offense.
Pittman currently holds more than a dozen scholarship offers. Besides Nebraska, he has also been offered by Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Sacramento State, Tennessee, USC, and Wisconsin.
Nebraska's 2027 class is currently a one-man-show. Four-star quarterback Trae Taylor from Illinois committed to the Huskers back in May. Since then, he has been actively peer recruiting what has the potential to be an elite class in Lincoln.
