4-Star QB Trae Taylor Commits to Nebraska Over Illinois, LSU, Texas A&M
Nebraska football's depth at quarterback is now cemented for the next several seasons.
Trae Taylor, a four-star QB in the class of 2027, has committed to Matt Rhule and the Huskers. Taylor picked the Big Red over Illinois, LSU and Texas A&M.
"I'm gonna stay home and go to Illinois," Taylor said, putting on an Illini hat before chucking it to the side and replacing it with a white Nebraska hat and unveiling a Husker baseball jersey from underneath his hoodie.
A 6-3, 186-pound rising junior at Carmel Catholic in the Chicago area, the 247Sports Composite ranks Taylor as the No. 2 prospect in Illinois and No. 35 prospect in the 2027 class. He's rated as the third-best QB in the class.
Taylor told the 247Sports crew that was hosting his commitment on YouTube that the coaching staff played a major role in his decision.
"Coach Rhule and Coach Thomas, they've all been very genuine," Taylor said. "I feel like they can get me better on and off the field. I really believe that they can get me to the next level, which is the NFL. I feel like Nebraska's gonna be the best place for me, and we got the best fans in the nation."
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins calls Taylor a "cerebral quarterback prospect".
"At his best when he’s playing from a structured environment as he uses clean footwork and a sturdy base to attack the intermediate and deeper parts of the field, but can also make some dynamic movements in the face of pressure to extend plays," Ivins said. "Posted a losing record in his first year as a starter, but game tape paints a different picture as he hit his marks with authority and was able to layer the football through and around defenders while throwing for just over 3,000 yards."
Nebraska's quarterback room now looks set for the next several seasons. The Husker return starter Dylan Raiola who is entering just his sophomore season. The rest of the room includes redshirt freshman Marcos Davila and true freshman TJ Lateef, both of whom were four-star prospects out of high school.
On the recruiting front, the Big Red also have a 2026 quarterback in the fold in Dayton Raiola. He's one of three commits in that class, while Taylor is the first for the Huskers for the 2027 class.
More From Nebraska on SI
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Minnesota: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- HuskerMax Today: Husker Baseball Surging, Evaluating Nebraska Athletics
- Despite Late Flip, Husker Spring 'Event' Is Still a Flop
- North Dakota State Transfer, Omaha Native CharMar Brown Picks Miami Over Nebraska
- Big Ten Conference Announces 2025-26 Women's Basketball Opponents; Nebraska Double-Plays Iowa
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.