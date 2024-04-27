Gionni Toledo Previews Nebraska Spring Game Visit
Gionni Toledo is a player from Colorado who is set to visit Lincoln for the Nebraska football spring game.
He is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete who plays multiple positions at Broomfield High School. The 2025 prospect announced Friday that he would be visiting for the game Saturday.
Toledo details more below.
“My expectations for my visit is to be able to get to know the staff more, gain a better and stronger relationship and a better understanding of what the University of Nebraska is all about,” Toledo told HuskerMax.
While he plays many positions at the high school level, that usually doesn’t carry over unless your name is Travis Hunter. He is interested in seeing how one of his position groups performs on the field.
“Looking forward to seeing all of the secondary and Jacks,” he said. “Looking to see the techniques that these elite players use that can help develop and improve my game.”
Being able to take notes away from higher-level athletes like college and NFL players will always be a key learning factor to better yourself for success.
There are a few coaches Toledo looks forward to speaking with.
“I look forward to seeing Coach (Marcus) Satterfield (tight end coach and offensive coordinator), Coach (Matt) Rhule (head coach), Coach (Evan) Cooper (secondary), and the rest of the staff to get to know more about them and their coaching. I also look forward to meeting all of my position coaches to go over and discuss defensive concepts.”
Meeting up with your position coach is very key as he will be the coach you’re around the most. This is also why you often see players decommit if their position coach leaves.
Toledo goes on to explain how playing at Nebraska is a dream.
“When it comes to all the schools I have come in contact with. Nebraska is a place I have high hopes for and it would be my dream to play at Memorial Stadium!”
Toledo explains why Nebraska deserves a visit.
"After sitting down and talking with Coach Satterfield and Coach Rhule. I felt like I could live up to the expectations and culture that had been set. With the great amount of success these coaches have had, I think Nebraska is definitely deserving of a visit.
You might also like ...
- Husker Dan: What Should Fans Look For in the Nebraska Spring Game?
- Kaprice Keith Hunting for Nebraska Offer During Spring Game Visit
- Jeremy Pernell: NFL Combine’s Medical Tests Can Prove Pivotal in Draft
- Hunter Higgins Set for Nebraska Spring Game Visit
- Can Nebraska’s Running Backs Take ‘the Next Step’?