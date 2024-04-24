All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: Three Things to Watch for Saturday at Nebraska Football’s Spring Game

Also, Adam provides an update on his heart health

Adam Carriker

There are three things Adam Carriker has been keeping an eye on, and they will all be on full display Saturday during the Nebraska football spring game. Adam explains what they are and why they can be pretty eye-catching! Tune in so you can watch for them too! Also, Adam has been asked a lot recently about his heart and how he's doing (he had heart failure last year), so Adam gives a health update as well. Watch the show below.

