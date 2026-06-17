Hodges Gives Nebraska a Third Top 10 2028 Commit

Megan Hodges kept Nebraska fans waiting for a bit, but she made it worth their time.

NU associate head coach Jaylen Reyes tweeted out his trademark “Boom” commitment message Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. Central Time. However, Hodges didn’t post her announcement on Instagram on Wednesday just after 11 a.m.

Hodges is the third commitment of the 2028 cycle and the Huskers’ third top 10 commit. She is ranked No. 6 by PrepDig and No. 3 by PrepVolleyball and VB Adrenaline. She is joined in the class by middle blocker Shayla Rautenberg of Milford and setter Josalyn Samuels of Harrisburg.

As someone who has covered some of Hodges matches, I can 100% confirm that Megan Hodges is a force on the right side. Nebraska continues to crush it when it comes to recruiting. — Set Point (@Set_PointIE) June 17, 2026

While Hodges is listed as a middle blocker and opposite, the 6-foot-5 prospect will likely slot into opposite for the Huskers. She attended the Dream Team camp in 2025 and primarily worked with the middle blockers.

Last year, Hodges led San Juan Hills High School in Orange County, California, with 381 kills and added 73 blocks and 38 aces. She helped the Stallions reach the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals. She was named a sophomore All-American by MaxPreps.

Hodges plays for Tstreet Volleyball Club and won a gold medal at the 2024 Girls Junior National Championship 15 Open while being named to the all-tournament team. She also won a gold medal with the U19 national team at the 2025 NORCECA Pan American Cup. In the gold medal match, she tied Rautenberg for the team lead with 13 points.

Megan Hodges with the match-winner for San Juan Hills 25-20 first set vs Los Alamitos pic.twitter.com/ww4qVPVz0U — Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) October 23, 2025

In her announcement post, Hodges thanked her parents, club coaches, teammates and her high school coach. She said she was looking forward to playing for the Huskers and “the opportunity to be part of such an incredible program.”

Both of her parents were collegiate athletes. Her mother, Shelly, played volleyball at Cornell, and her father, Craig, played basketball at George Mason. In addition, her sister, Macky, swims for Indiana.