How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Michigan: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Despite a near comeback, the rubber match against in-state rival Creighton did not go as planned for the Nebraska baseball team.
Head coach Will Bolt decided to put Friday starter Will Walsh on the bump for the Huskers’ final midweek game of the season, but he allowed a pair of runs in 2.2 innings pitched as the Bluejays plated six runs to take a commanding 6-0 lead after the fourth inning. NU responded with a pair of runs in the fifth and a Josh Overbeek solo home run in the seventh cut the lead in half. Gabe Swansen smashed a solo shot to left field to put Nebraska within two in the eighth, but a two-run single by Matt Scherrman in the top of the ninth put the lead back at 8-3.
The Huskers wouldn’t go away quietly with the first five hitters reaching base in the bottom of the ninth as Overbeek, Riley Silva, Devin Nunez and Robby Bolin each grabbed an RBI to make it 8-7. With Silva on third representing the tying run, Cayden Brumbaugh and Swansen both struck out swinging to give Creighton the 2025 season series over NU.
With non-conference play officially done, the Huskers now turn their attention to the final two conference weekend opponents in hopes of locking up a spot at the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska hosts Michigan for the final few home games at Haymarket Park for the 2025 season.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (24-25, 11-13 B1G) vs. Michigan (31-17, 14-10 B1G)
- When: Friday, May 9, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: Nebraska Public Media
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (24-25, 11-13 B1G) vs. Michigan (31-17, 14-10 B1G)
- When: Saturday, May 10, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 2 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- Matchup: Nebraska (24-25, 11-13 B1G) vs. Michigan (31-17, 14-10 B1G)
- When: Sunday, May 11, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 11:30 a.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: Tucker Timmerman, RHP, Soph. (1-1, 4.42 ERA, 18.1 IP, 9 ER, 16 H, 18 SO, 7 BB) | Michigan: Kurt Barr, RHP, Jr. (5-3, 3.70 ERA, 56.0 IP, 23 ER, 55 H, 62 SO, 26 BB)
Saturday
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (2-4, 6.28 ERA, 57.1 IP, 40 ER, 67 H, 57 SO, 22 BB) | Michigan: TBD
Sunday
Nebraska: Jackson Brockett, LHP, Sr. (2-3, 3.99 ERA, 47.1 IP, 21 ER, 57 H, 32 SO, 17 BB) | Michigan::TBD
Series History
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 19-16.
- The Huskers and Wolverines last played a conference series in 2023 where NU took two of the three games. However, Michigan took victory in the last series in Lincoln by winning two of the three contests.
Michigan Scout
Last Season: 32-28 (14-10 B1G, T-4th); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Tracy Smith (91-73 at Michigan, 3rd Season; 896-685-1 as HC, 28th season)
All-Conference Returners: Mitch Voit, INF, Jr. (First Team) | Kurt Barr, RHP, Jr. (Third Team).
Key Transfers: Benny Casillas, INF, Gr. (El Camino CC/Loyola Marymount) | Jeter Ybarra, INF, Gr. (Washington) | Robert Hamchuk, OF, Gr. (San Jose State) | Matt Spear, C, Gr. (San Jose State) | David Lally Jr., RHP, Jr. (Notre Dame) | Colby Turner, INF, Soph. (San Diego State) | Max Debiec, RHP, Jr. (Folsom Lake College).
Program Outlook: Having built Miami (OH), Indiana and Arizona State into routine postseason contenders, 28-year head coach Tracy Smith is in the midst of doing the same to Michigan who’s set to have their best season in the third year under the Indiana native. Following his first two seasons in Ann Arbor where the Wolverines hovered around .500, Smith has Michigan fifth in the Big Ten and an RPI (53rd) high enough to get them an at-large berth with a good performance at the conference tournament in a couple of weeks.
Offensively, the Wolverines standout in both doubles (101, 2nd) and team average (.297, 3rd), but don’t blow you away in any other category. A shortstop transfer from El Camino CC, Benny Casillas leads Michigan with a .423 average in 175 at-bats – second in the conference – as well as a team-best 19 doubles. An All-Big Ten First Team selection last season, Mitch Voit has continued his stellar play as a junior with a .356 average and the only Wolverine with double-digit home runs (12). With 52 RBIs and a team-leading 1.160 OPS, expect more awards to come his way. Veteran outfielder Greg Pace Jr. is hitting .321 on the year with Jeter Ybarra (.298), Cole Caruso (.288) and Jonathan Kim (.282) all hitting above .280. Plus, five separate players have racked up double-digit doubles.
The second of two all-conference returners, Kurt Barr has built off his All-Big Ten Third Team campaign last season to develop into the Wolverines’ ace on the staff. The right-handed junior has a 3.39 ERA (8th in B1G) in 13 appearances and 61 innings while racking up 66 strikeouts compared to 26 walks. David Lally Jr. (4.55 ERA in 61.1 IP) and Dylan Vigue (4.80 ERA in 50.2 IP) give the rotation depth for a solid trio to lean into on weekends. Tate Carey (3.98 ERA in 43 IP), Cade Connolly (3.42 ERA in 26.1 IP) and Max Debiec (2.95 ERA in 21.1 IP) form the bullpen’s primary trio, but the depth gets thin after that.
Winners of eight-straight games dating back to April 22, the Wolverines have vaulted themselves into position to battle for a top-four seed for the conference tournament. This is a big weekend for the Huskers – who remain near the Big Ten tournament cutline – but I think the Wolverines come out of Lincoln with two of the three games.
