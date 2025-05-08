Nebraska Football Target Schedules Visit Following Trae Taylor's Commitment
One of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2027 class is set to visit Nebraska.
Four-star wideout Antayvious Ellis confirmed to HuskerMax that he would be making his way to Lincoln for a visit. Interest from the Crowley, Texas, prospect grew with the commitment of quarterback Trae Taylor a week ago.
The Husker target detailed his visit coming up with HuskerMax, which is set to visit for June 4-5.
"Trae Taylor committing to Nebraska definitely caught my attention," Ellis said. "When a high-caliber guy like him decides to join a program, it says a lot about what that school is building. It shows that Nebraska is serious about stacking talent and creating something special.
"As a competitor, I want to be around the best. If top guys like Trae are choosing Nebraska, it makes me want to look even closer at what they’re doing there. It also gives off the vibe that the coaching staff is doing a great job connecting with players and getting them to buy into their vision, which is something I really pay attention to in my recruitment."
Ellis then detailed what he is looking forward to the most about his visit to lincoln.
"I’m really looking forward to soaking in the atmosphere and seeing how the energy feels around the program," Ellis said. "Watching practice, meeting the players, and seeing how the coaches interact with everyone — that’s the stuff that matters most to me. I want to feel that connection, that family vibe, and see how I would fit in on and off the field.
"I also want to see the facilities, the academic support, and how they’re preparing their athletes for life beyond football. But really, just being in that environment and imagining myself there — that’s what I’m most excited for."
The Husker target details which coaches he is looking forward to connecting with the most on his visit as well as what he wants to see out of the coaches.
"I’m definitely looking forward to seeing Coach Shorts, Coach Williams, and Coach Rhule the most," Ellis said. "I’ve had some great conversations with those guys, and they've been real with me from the jump. They got that energy and passion that players feed off of, and I can tell they really care about their guys, not just as athletes but as people. I want to know how they interact with the players and how they push them to be great. I respect that, and I’m excited to build on our relationship in person."
