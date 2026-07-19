Nebraska’s Trae Taylor and Antayvious Ellis Crack National Top 10 QB-WR Duo Rankings

Nebraska's future passing attack is already turning heads.

Last week, On3's Adam Villamarzo released his list of the top 10 quarterback-wide receiver duos in high school football, and a pair of Husker commits made the cut.

Ahead of his senior season, five-star quarterback Trae Taylor, who recently became the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 class, announced his decision to transfer to Millard South in Omaha, NE. Shortly thereafter, fellow Nebraska commit Antayvious Ellis followed suit.

Together, the duo will look to lead the Patriots to a third consecutive NSAA Class A state championship this fall. However, before they even take the field, they're already expected to be one of the nation's most productive duos.

Here's what their No. 6 ranking means, how they earned it, and why their preexisting chemistry could benefit NU in 2027 and beyond.

Taylor's as Good as They Come

Taylor's production speaks for itself. During his junior season, NU's future signal-caller completed 205 of 251 passes (81.7%) for 3,571 yards, on his way to ending the year with a 38-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He also rushed 77 times for 633 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading Carmel Catholic (IL) to an 8-3 record and a trip to the second round of the Illinois Class 7A playoffs.

Taylor elevated his stock even further this offseason. He was named MVP of both the Elite 11 and The Opening Finals, cementing himself as the top-ranked QB in the 2027 class.

Now regarded as the No. 11 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite, Taylor will look to build on that momentum at Millard South before enrolling at Nebraska in January. If he maintains his current ranking, he'll become the highest-rated high school football recruit ever to play in the state.

Antayvious Ellis following a high school game with Crowley High School in Texas. | Antayvious Ellis

Ellis Can Play Too

Ellis enters his senior season with an impressive résumé of his own. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver, originally from Crowley (TX), caught 65 passes for 808 yards and nine touchdowns last fall. Across three varsity seasons in the Lone Star State, he totaled 156 receptions for 2,310 yards and 27 touchdowns before transferring to Millard South.

Despite Crowley's 3-8 finish in 2025, Ellis continued to raise his own recruiting profile. He's currently rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, yet he holds offers from 37 Division I programs, including Ohio State, Oregon, USC, and several other of the nation's best teams.

Now paired with Taylor, Ellis will have an opportunity to turn in the most productive season of his prep career. Reaching the 1,000-yard receiving mark is certainly within reach, but perhaps more importantly, he'll have the chance to build chemistry with his future collegiate quarterback before the two make the jump to the college game.

Trae Taylor, before transferring to Millard South in Nebraska. | @trae6taylo/IG

Why Playing Together Matters

Neither Taylor nor Ellis will necessarily be expected to contribute immediately at Nebraska, especially considering the recent approval of the 5-for-5 rule. Even so, it's rare for two future Division I teammates to spend even one high school season building chemistry before arriving on campus.

The Millard South duo will have that opportunity. Instead of spending their first offseason figuring each other out, they'll be able to focus on learning the playbook they'll eventually run. It's a small advantage, sure. But for a program trying to climb back into national contention, every edge matters.

Daniel Kaelin warms up before a 2024 Nebraska road game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Huskers Have Seen This Before

In the 2024 recruiting class, the Huskers signed Bellevue West teammates Daniel Kaelin, Isaiah McMorris, and Dae'vonn Hall. Together, they combined for 876 yards and 11 touchdowns during their senior year.

However, their college careers ultimately took different paths. Kaelin transferred to Virginia before later returning back to NU; Hall transferred to Nebraska-Kearney; and McMorris is now at Missouri State.

While they're on opposite sides of the ball, it's also worth noting that fellow 2027 commits Tory Pittman III (defensive back) and Matt Erickson (offensive lineman) will finish their senior seasons together at Millard North in Omaha. Meanwhile, four additional Nebraska commits — KD Jones, Jordan Agbanoma, Eli Harris, and Joey Hunter — will continue playing together at Grayson (GA) before signing with the Big Red.

Ellis (left) and Taylor at Nebraska's 2026 spring game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What It Means for Taylor and Ellis

Ultimately, Taylor and Ellis will have to prove they belong among the nation's top quarterback-wide receiver duos once the season begins this fall. Rankings lead to clicks, but production is what truly matters.

Millard South will likely be one of the most closely watched high school football teams Nebraska's ever seen, and for good reason. With a five-star quarterback and the state's top pass catcher leading the way, expectations couldn't be much higher.

What happens in 2026 won't determine either player's future at NU, but it will give them an advantage few recruits ever get. If they can translate that potential success to their collegiate careers, the Huskers could reap the benefits for years to come.

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