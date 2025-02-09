Signee Analysis: Offensive Lineman Brian Tapu
If the last two offseasons have shown us anything, it's that high-profile offensive tackles are among the most sought-after players in the college football transfer portal. Nebraska missed at the position last year when Stanford's Walter Rouse reneged on his pledge and transferred to Oklahoma.
With the graduation of Bryce Benhart and both Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka coming off season-ending injuries — again — the Huskers once again looked to the portal to add tackle bodies.
Things looked bleak early on when top targets Isaiah World (Oregon) and Fa'alili Fa'amoe (Wake Forest) chose other programs despite having visited Lincoln and been offered seven-figure NIL deals.
Coaches eventually landed Alabama starting right tackle Elijah Pritchett, but after full-court pressing New Mexico State's Shiyazh Pete to pair with him, the staff watched him choose Kentucky instead. The constant pursuit of bookends reiterates the importance of bringing in multiple tackle prospects from the high school ranks to develop inside the program.
Originally from South Auckland, New Zealand, Brian Tapu decided to move to the United States ahead of his junior year to pursue the sport of football. A longtime basketball player, Tapu had visited the United States a year earlier and his uncle suggested he give the sport a try.
The journey took him away from his parents as he settled with relatives in Utah. He initially enrolled at Layton Christian Academy, but an uncle who isn't much older, Semisi Tonga, who was also recruited by Nebraska before committing to Arizona State in the 2024 class, suggested he join him at West High School in Salt Lake City.
Coincidentally, Tapu would find a Husker connection at the school. Toniu Fonoti — a Nebraska Football Hall of Famer who spent eight years in the NFL — is the offensive line coach at West High School. In just his first year playing the sport, Tapu had immediate success and saw his recruiting profile take off during the January evaluation period. Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola identified Tapu and after being enamored by his untapped potential, heavily pursued him as one of his top offensive tackle targets.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Tapu visited Lincoln in early April with coach Fonoti and several teammates while on a spring tour of schools that also included stops at Iowa State, Michigan and Boston College. Tapu forged an immediate relationship with coach Raiola, with whom he shares Polynesian heritage. Their shared background was a key factor for Tapu as he decided where he wanted to play college football.
Nebraska was the clear frontrunner in mid-May when Tapu set up an official visit for June 14, canceling a planned visit to Iowa State. He hadn't seen his parents in nearly a year before Nebraska flew them in from New Zealand to join him on his visit, where they officially offered him a scholarship. The gesture left a lasting impression.
Tapu is a unique recruit in that he hadn't been inundated by attention from coaches for years. Being new to the sport, the recruiting process was completely foreign to him and his family. Brian and his parents were more concerned with things like comfort around campus and a sense of family within the program. Head coach Matt Rhule and Donovan Raiola did an excellent job of earning their trust.
The lineman also received strong insights from lineman Tyler Knaak, who is from Utah and hosted Tapu all weekend during his visit.
Coming out of the trip, Tapu openly stated the Huskers were his leader and the feeling around the program was that a commitment was imminent. When Tapu took an official visit to Oregon State the following weekend, June 21, it was assumed he was simply doing his due diligence and honoring his word to a program that had been recruiting him the longest and where he also had family connections.
Tapu is cousins with Oregon State director of recruiting Talite "JR" Moala and current Beaver linebacker Jessaia Moala. Although his heart was in Lincoln, Tapu admittedly got swept up in the moment being with family and wanting to make them happy and committed to Oregon State at the conclusion of his stay on June 23.
After the visit to Corvallis, Tapu flew home to New Zealand and discussed his recruitment with his parents. He realized he had made a mistake and messaged Donovan Raiola to asked if he and the Huskers were still interested in him. The answer was a resounding yes. On June 26, Tapu took to social media to announce he was decommitting from the Beavers. The following night he announced his commitment to Nebraska.
Regarded as one of the top 10 players in the Beehive State by On3 and Rivals, Tapu held additional Power Four offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, BYU, Cal, Iowa State, Stanford, Texas A&M and Utah.
Tapu has prototypical size with long arms, brute strength and power, and a natural athletic fluidity that certainly make him a tantalizing prospect.
The raw tools are definitely there although he has a long ways to go, but he seems to understand and embrace the fact it's going to take multiple seasons of development before he's ready to see the field at the collegiate level. He's going to need a lot of refinement and Husker coaches are hoping he's someone they can store away and develop behind the scenes before he's needed in the lineup.
Being LDS, there were some questions as to whether or not he would take a two-year mission prior to enrolling, but as of now there are no plans to do that. He'll head to Lincoln after he graduates in May.
