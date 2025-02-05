All Huskers

Jeremy Pernell: Top 40 College Football Recruiting Classes for 2025

Texas tops the list, while Nebraska lands in the top 20.

Jeremy Pernell

Safety Jonah Williams is one of five Texas signees with five-star ratings from On3.
Safety Jonah Williams is one of five Texas signees with five-star ratings from On3. / Jonah Williams on X
In this story:

Today officially kick-starts my annual breakdown of the recent college football recruiting cycle. Over the next several days, I'll focus on each position group and highlight every player who signed with Nebraska. I'll start things off today like I do every year by revealing my top 40 recruiting classes. | Nebraska class overview

Top 40 Recruiting Classes

  1. Texas
  2. Oregon
  3. Georgia
  4. Alabama
  5. Ohio State
  6. LSU
  7. Michigan
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Auburn
  10. Tennessee
  11. Florida
  12. USC
  13. Miami
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Penn State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. Nebraska
  19. Florida State
  20. Georgia Tech
  21. Washington
  22. South Carolina
  23. Missouri
  24. Wisconsin
  25. TCU
  26. Clemson
  27. Mississippi State
  28. Kentucky
  29. Arkansas
  30. Maryland
  31. Rutgers
  32. SMU
  33. Duke
  34. Kansas State
  35. Baylor
  36. Colorado
  37. Utah
  38. Syracuse
  39. West Virginia
  40. Illinois

