Jeremy Pernell: Top 40 College Football Recruiting Classes for 2025
Texas tops the list, while Nebraska lands in the top 20.
In this story:
Today officially kick-starts my annual breakdown of the recent college football recruiting cycle. Over the next several days, I'll focus on each position group and highlight every player who signed with Nebraska. I'll start things off today like I do every year by revealing my top 40 recruiting classes. | Nebraska class overview
Top 40 Recruiting Classes
- Texas
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Auburn
- Tennessee
- Florida
- USC
- Miami
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Nebraska
- Florida State
- Georgia Tech
- Washington
- South Carolina
- Missouri
- Wisconsin
- TCU
- Clemson
- Mississippi State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Maryland
- Rutgers
- SMU
- Duke
- Kansas State
- Baylor
- Colorado
- Utah
- Syracuse
- West Virginia
- Illinois
