In-State Prospect Landon Kelly Visiting Nebraska Saturday
Landon Kelly is a 2025 wide receiver and defensive back prospect from Lincoln Southwest High School in Nebraska.
Kelly is one of many in-state prospects set to be at Nebraska football's spring game Saturday.
Kelly details more below.
“I’m expecting a lot from the program as a whole,” he said. “With the new facility and a second year (for head coach Matt Rhule), I’m excited to see what Nebraska has built off of since last year. I’m excited about the progression they’ve made since last year and the returning players.”
There are a few players Kelly is looking forward to seeing compete.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how (wide receiver) Dae'vonn Hall does since he was my former 7v7 teammate. I’m also looking forward to seeing (Dylan) Raiola at QB to see how he manages and runs the team. Another person I’m excited to see is (defensive back) Malcolm Hartzog as he is a returning player from my position and I watched him a lot last year.”
He talks about which coach stands out to him.
“I would definitely say my position coach (Evan Cooper, defensive backs). I would want to see what he has to offer in Nebraska and how he is as a person. I’m also excited to know about the staff as a whole.”
Kelly says Nebraska is high on his list of teams recruiting him.
“I would say Nebraska is pretty high on my list since I’ve lived here in Lincoln and I have a lot of family in the area. I also love the city and the culture this program has going on right now.”
Being in the same city as the college, traveling is less of an issue so that’s a key thing to point to during his recruitment.
“Nebraska deserves a visit because it’s one of the best college places in the nation and I feel like the program is only going to get better from here!”
