Nebraska Volleyball to Face Kentucky in Nashville

Recently retired Husker coach John Cook talked about the future match on an episode of the Volleyball State Podcast.

Kaleb Henry

Kentucky volleyball and Nebraska volleyball fans cheered on their team during the AVCA First Serve Showcase at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 27, 2024
Kentucky volleyball and Nebraska volleyball fans cheered on their team during the AVCA First Serve Showcase at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 27, 2024 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska volleyball's nonconference slate will remain tough under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

Speaking on a new episode of the Volleyball State Podcast, recently retired coach John Cook said the Huskers will take on Kentucky this fall in Nashville. The event will also include Tennessee and Purdue.

The matches will be played at Bridgestone Arena, which houses the NHL's Nashville Predators. While no capacity information is available for volleyball, the arena is able to hold 18,500 for basketball and 17,500 for ice hockey.

Action during the Kentucky versus Nebraska volleyball match at the AVCA First Serve Showcase at the KFC Yum! Center.
Action during the Kentucky versus Nebraska volleyball match at the AVCA First Serve Showcase at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 27, 2024 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nebraska opened the 2024 season against Kentucky. The Huskers emerged victorious, 3-1 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

Busboom Kelly is familiar with facing the only two known non-conference opponents for the 2025 campaign. Over the past eight seasons at Louisville, the Cardinals went 4-3 against he Wildcats, winning the last four meetings.

Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly helps her team warm up ahead of their Final Four match against Pittsburgh.
Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly helps her team warm up ahead of their Final Four match against Pittsburgh at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Dec. 19, 2024. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals face Pitt 17 times over the last eight seasons. Louisville won eight of those matches, including a four-set victory in the national semifinals this past season. Nebraska opens this next season against Pitt at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

You can watch Cook's entire appearance with Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon on the I-80 Club YouTube channel at 9 p.m. CST.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

