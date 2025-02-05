Nebraska Volleyball to Face Kentucky in Nashville
Nebraska volleyball's nonconference slate will remain tough under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.
Speaking on a new episode of the Volleyball State Podcast, recently retired coach John Cook said the Huskers will take on Kentucky this fall in Nashville. The event will also include Tennessee and Purdue.
The matches will be played at Bridgestone Arena, which houses the NHL's Nashville Predators. While no capacity information is available for volleyball, the arena is able to hold 18,500 for basketball and 17,500 for ice hockey.
Nebraska opened the 2024 season against Kentucky. The Huskers emerged victorious, 3-1 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
Busboom Kelly is familiar with facing the only two known non-conference opponents for the 2025 campaign. Over the past eight seasons at Louisville, the Cardinals went 4-3 against he Wildcats, winning the last four meetings.
The Cardinals face Pitt 17 times over the last eight seasons. Louisville won eight of those matches, including a four-set victory in the national semifinals this past season. Nebraska opens this next season against Pitt at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
You can watch Cook's entire appearance with Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon on the I-80 Club YouTube channel at 9 p.m. CST.
MORE: Nebraska's Alexis Markowski Named to Women’s College All-Star Game Watch List
MORE: Nebraska Basketball's Brice Williams Earns Multiple National-Player-of-the-Week Honors
WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebrasketball's Upset at No. 16 Oregon
MORE: Husker Fans Invited to Welcome Celebration for New Nebraska Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly
MORE: Nebraska Basketball's Brice Williams Named Big Ten Player of the Week
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.