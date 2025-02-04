Nebraska's Alexis Markowski Named to Women’s College All-Star Game Watch List
Whether Nebraska women's basketball gets there or not, Alexis Markowski is on a shortlist of players to potentially play in Tampa during the Final Four.
Markowski is among nearly 70 seniors named to the watch list for the 2025 Women's College All-Star Game. The list was announced Tuesday.
The game will be played on Saturday, April 5 in Tampa surrounding the festivities at the NCAA Women's Final Four (April 4 & 6) will be televised by ESPN2 at 2 p.m. CDT. The 2025 Women's College All-Star Game will be held at Tampa Prep, located one mile from Amalie Arena, the site of the national championship game.
The final roster will be announced the week of the event. Participants in the Women's College All-Star Game will be players who have exhausted or will forego their remaining eligibility.
Markowski is Nebraska’s leading scorer (14.5 ppg) and rebounder (7.6 rpg) on the season. She owns Nebraska’s career double-double record (47), which is the fifth-highest total among active players in NCAA Division I. The 6-3 center from Lincoln also ranks No. 2 in Husker history with 1,123 career rebounds, which ranks sixth among all active NCAA Division I players. She has climbed to No. 11 on Nebraska’s career scoring list with 1,683 points.
Nebraska is back in action at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday to take on Michigan. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CST on Peacock.
National Girls and Women in Sports Day
Nebraska women's basketball's home game Thursday will help Husker Athletics tip-off several significant events over the next week to help celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day across the community.
The game will feature a Women's Sports T-Shirt giveaway to 1,000 lucky fans. Pregame activities for Nebraska's National Girls and Women in Sports Day begin when PBA doors open at 5:30 p.m., with approximately 100 student-athletes across eight Husker sports participating in interactive opportunities.
Members of Nebraska's soccer, women's gymnastics, women's track and field, women's swimming and diving, women's tennis and rifle teams along with the Husker Spirit Squad will be located throughout the North Concourse of PBA as part of the Women's Sports Showcase.
In addition, nearly 30 youngsters will be involved in shadowing opportunities within the Husker Athletic Department, learning the details of various game-day functions first-hand at the event.
The events surrounding National Girls and Women in Sports Day continue next week with the third annual HuskHers Celebration, which is an internal department gathering where female student-athletes, coaches and staff who support women's excellence in athletics and life join together. The HuskHers Celebration is set for Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Devaney Center.
Nebraska women's basketball legend, Husker Athletic Hall of Famer and 1993 Wade Trophy winner Karen Jennings will be the keynote speaker at the event, while former Husker women's basketball coach Angela Beck will be in attendance. Coach Beck and Jennings will be in attendance at Nebraska's home game with Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. CST.
National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) is a yearly celebration that honors the accomplishments of female athletes and advocates for equality in sports. It is celebrated the first Wednesday of February.
