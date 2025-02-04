All Huskers

Nebraska Basketball's Brice Williams Earns Multiple National-Player-of-the-Week Honors

After a pair of ranked wins, Nebrasketball's Brice Williams has picked up a pair of national honors.

Kaleb Henry

Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) reacts after a foul during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) reacts after a foul during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Elite play during a pair of ranked wins has Nebraska men's basketball's Brice Williams garnering national attention.

Williams captured a pair of national honors on Tuesday. He was named the AP National Player of the Week and was tabbed as one of five players to win the USBWA National Players-of-the-Week honor.

Nebraska’s Brice Williams, center, shoots over the Oregon defense during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena Feb. 2, 2025.
Nebraska’s Brice Williams, center, shoots over the Oregon defense during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena Feb. 2, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the first weekly AP honor for Williams and third time he has been recognized by the USBWA.

Williams averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in helping Nebraska post wins overNo. 18 Illinois and at No. 16 Oregon. He finished with 27 points, including eight straight points in overtime, a season-best eight rebounds and four assists as the Huskers knocked off Illinois for the first time since 2018. In NU’s 77-71 win at Oregon, Williams had 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting along with seven rebounds and six assists to match a season high in that category.

On Monday, Williams was named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season. Williams and Shavon Shields (2013-14) are the only Huskers to win the Big Ten honor multiple times in a season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4).
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) during overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebrasketball stays in the Pacific Northwest for a couple more days to take on Washington. Tip from Seattle on Wednesday is set for 9:30 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.

