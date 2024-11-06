Nebraska Football Recruit CT Worley Details Visit
Nebraska just concluded its first home game in nearly a month as the Huskers took on the UCLA Bruins. Unfortunately for Nebraska fans, they didn’t walk away with a win. However, this didn’t stop Nebraska recruits and targets from having a great time.
Lincoln was a hotspot Saturday, hosting one of the bigger recruiting atmospheres in the country. One of the recruits to make it to campus was Charles “CT” Worley. Worley is a 2025 athlete from Broomfield High School in Colorado.
Worley caught up with HuskerMax to detail his visit experience.
“The visit was great, facilities are amazing,” Worley said. “The atmosphere was amazing, the stadium felt like a Sea of Red. When they say there’s no place like Nebraska they mean it.”
Nebraska has now become a finalist ahead of early signing day that will take place in early December.
“This visit brought Nebraska into my top three spots after the visit. They have a great program and I would love to be a part of it,” Worley said.
Worley noted that he was able to meet with linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek and running backs coach E.J. Barthel.
“They were extremely kind even though they were very busy getting prepared for the game. They made sure I felt welcomed and at home,” Worley said.
