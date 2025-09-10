Nebraska Commit Danny Odem Selected for Navy All-American Bowl
Nebraska football’s future just got another reason to shine. On Tuesday, defensive back commit Danny Odem announced that he had accepted an invitation to play in the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio this winter. For the Huskers, it is more than just another milestone. It is a glimpse of the kind of talent set to wear red in the years ahead.
Danny Odem Earns the Call
Odem becomes the first Nebraska commitment from the 2025 class to secure a spot in the showcase. He is joining an elite list of high school players from across the country. The Navy All-American Bowl is a nationally recognized all-star event, and Nebraska fans know the tradition well.
The Huskers have had several players participate in recent years, including Cortez Mills, Carter Nelson, and Grant Brix, making Odem the latest to carry that torch. His selection is a clear recognition of his ability. Especially the confidence evaluators have in his future at the next level.
Nebraska’s success in recruiting Odem was one of the big wins of the summer. He announced his commitment in June after taking multiple visits to Lincoln. He also built strong relationships with the coaching staff.
The Huskers fended off powerhouse programs like Ohio State and Oklahoma. Winning that battle secured a versatile defensive back. With that, he also sent a message that Nebraska is ready to compete head-to-head with the best recruiters in the nation.
A Rising Star at First Academy
Currently starring at First Academy in Orlando, Florida, Odem continues to back up the hype with his on-field production. His junior season was a showcase of consistency and playmaking. He logged 45 tackles, two interceptions, three pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.
The athlete even contributed on offense with five receptions for 40 yards. He showed the versatility that made him so intriguing for the Huskers. Recruiting analysts have taken notice as well.
On3 ranks him as the No. 19 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 27 overall player in the state of Florida. With his upcoming appearance in the Navy All-American Bowl, Odem will test himself against some of the top players in the nation. And this will also put Nebraska’s name front and center on a national stage.
For the Huskers, his selection adds momentum to a 2026 recruiting class that currently sits at No. 74 nationally and No. 18 in the Big Ten. The scenario is just proving that the future in Lincoln is being built one star at a time.
