Huskers Keep Rolling as Nebraska Enters Week 7 Undefeated at 11–0

No. 23 Nebraska men’s basketball (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) has surged into Week 7 with an unblemished 11–0 record, cementing itself as one of the nation’s few undefeated programs.

The Huskers’ hot start has been fueled by balanced scoring, defensive grit, and a growing confidence that’s captured attention across the Big Ten and beyond. Now, as the schedule stiffens, Nebraska faces a series of pivotal matchups that will test whether this perfect run is a launching pad toward sustained success or the beginning of a new set of challenges.

Nebraska sits atop the Big Ten standings after racing out to an 11-0 record and 2-0 start in the league, highlighted by a statement win over Wisconsin (90-60) and a gritty road victory at No. 13 Illinois (83-80). The Huskers’ perfect run has positioned them as the conference’s early pace-setter, but the road ahead is packed with challenges.

Their upcoming slate features a mix of non-conference tune-ups against North Dakota (Dec. 21) and New Hampshire (Dec. 30) before diving back into Big Ten play with a marquee showdown against top-10 Michigan State on Jan. 2.

From there, Nebraska faces a gauntlet of road trips to Ohio State (Jan. 5), Indiana (Jan. 10), Northwestern (Jan. 17), and Minnesota (Jan. 24), along with home battles against Oregon (Jan. 13) and Washington (Jan. 21). Each matchup will test whether the Huskers can maintain their grip on first place and prove that their unbeaten start is more than just a hot streak. It’s the foundation of a legitimate Big Ten title run.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Jared Garcia (15) shoots the ball over Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the second half at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Nebraska’s flawless 11–0 start places the Huskers in elite company as one of just seven undefeated teams remaining in the nation. Alongside perennial powerhouse Duke, rising contender Iowa State, Big Ten rival Michigan, Pac-12 leader Arizona, SEC surprise Vanderbilt, and Mid-American Conference standout Miami (OH), Nebraska has carved out its spot in the national conversation.

This rare group of unbeatens highlights the Huskers’ surge from dark horse to headline maker, with their balanced attack and defensive discipline proving they belong among college basketball’s most resilient programs heading into the heart of the 2025–26 season.

Nebraska’s team leaders have been defined by the steady play of Rienk Mast and Jamarques Lawrence.

Mast has emerged as the offensive and defensive anchor, averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting an efficient 53.7 percent from the field in nearly 29 minutes per contest. His scoring and consistency make him the focal point of the Huskers’ attack.

Complementing him in the backcourt, Lawrence has taken charge as the team’s primary facilitator, dishing out 4.1 assists per game to go along with his 9.1 points, while keeping turnovers manageable at 2.1 per outing. Together, Mast’s scoring efficiency and Lawrence’s playmaking highlight the balance that has fueled Nebraska’s undefeated start.

Through the 2025–26 season, Nebraska has showcased a balanced statistical profile that underscores its undefeated run. The Huskers are averaging 83.8 points per game, ranking 85th nationally, while pulling down 37.5 rebounds per contest, which places them 176th. Their ball movement has been a strength, with 18.8 assists per game, good for a tie at 30th in the country, highlighting their unselfish offensive approach.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) drives past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the second half at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Defensively, Nebraska has held opponents to just 68.3 points per game, a mark that reflects its ability to combine scoring punch with disciplined stops on the other end.

Nebraska’s unbeaten surge has already rewritten expectations, but the true test lies ahead. Sitting atop the Big Ten and standing shoulder to shoulder with the nation’s few remaining undefeated programs, the Huskers have proven they can win close battles and deliver statement victories. As the schedule intensifies, every matchup will serve as both a challenge and an opportunity to solidify their place among college basketball’s elite. For now, Nebraska’s perfect record is more than a hot start. It’s a declaration that the Huskers are ready to contend on the biggest stage.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.