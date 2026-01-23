Nebraska Extends Early Offer to 2028 Top-20 National Prospect

Nebraska’s pursuit of high-end defensive talent in the 2028 cycle took a notable step forward with an offer to Bolingbrook, Illinois, five-star edge rusher Darieon Prescott, one of the nation’s top 20 prospects. Prescott’s early rise has been fueled by rare length, explosive first-step quickness, and a frame that projects seamlessly into a Big Ten pass‑rushing role.

With the Huskers now officially in the mix, his recruitment is poised to draw even more national attention as programs begin prioritizing the Midwest’s next elite defender.

The 247Sports Composite places him among the nation's elite with a 99.05 rating, ranking No. 18 nationally and the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2028 class, while also standing out as one of the top overall prospects in Illinois (No. 2).

Prescott’s rise has already drawn significant national attention, reflected in the 20 scholarship offers he has earned from multiple Power Five programs. His combination of length, burst, and advanced pass‑rushing instincts has made him a priority target for staffs across the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, and Big 12, each looking to secure an early foothold with one of the premier defenders in the 2028 class. As evaluations continue to roll in, his offer sheet underscores just how quickly he’s become one of the most coveted young edge prospects in the country.

BLESSED to receive an offer from the university of NEBRASKA ⚪️🔴! pic.twitter.com/qFlqVJyzfJ — Darieon Prescott (@Cfkprescott) January 21, 2026

Prescott delivered a dominant all‑around campaign in 2025, earning Southwest Prairie West All-Conference honors while helping his team reach the state quarterfinals. He piled up 65 tackles and 14 tackles for loss, consistently disrupting plays behind the line of scrimmage. His impact in coverage showed as well, finishing with eight pass breakups, while his playmaking instincts produced three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

As a pass rusher, he added five sacks and impressive 26 quarterback pressures, and he even contributed on special teams with two blocked kicks, underscoring just how complete and disruptive his junior season truly was.

Prescott’s strengths paint the picture of a high‑end defensive prospect with rare physical tools and advanced instincts. He fires off the ball with an explosive first step that immediately stresses tackles and creates early backfield disruption, and his elite length and wingspan allow him to win with extension, control blocks, and close space in a hurry.

His pass‑rush instincts are well ahead of his age, showing natural timing, bend, and the ability to flatten to the quarterback.

Beyond rushing, he’s a versatile playmaker who impacts the run game, coverage, and special teams, all fueled by a high motor and competitive edge that consistently leads to turnovers and finishing plays.

Prescott still has clear areas for growth as he continues to mature physically and technically. He’s developing functional strength, particularly in his lower body, to better anchor against bigger, more experienced offensive linemen. His pass‑rush sequencing remains raw, as he often leans on pure athleticism rather than a fully developed move‑and‑counter arsenal.

At times, his pad level rises, costing him leverage and allowing blockers to get into his frame. Additionally, his hand placement can be inconsistent, leading to missed chances to shed cleanly and finish plays.

Prescott’s skill set aligns seamlessly with what Nebraska prioritizes on the edge, making him an ideal long‑term fit in Lincoln. As he continues to add strength and refine his technique, he projects as the type of high‑ceiling defender who can thrive in Nebraska’s attack‑minded scheme.

With his trajectory and the staff’s track record of developing athletic pass rushers, Prescott has the potential to grow into a cornerstone piece of Nebraska’s future defense.

