Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor is Hopeful for the Huskers to Land 4-Star RB
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are getting plenty of help from their lone 2027 commit.
Less than a week into his commitment, four-star quarterback Trae Taylor has been peer recruiting in an attempt to bring the best players to Lincoln. Taylor has targeted a number of players, including four-star running back Isaiah Rogers, who was on campus recently. Rogers connected with Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola and Taylor on his visit during the Husker Games.
Taylor left a message about the recruit, saying, "He is a Husker if it's up to me."
Rogers has been recruited by Notre Dame, Maryland, Boston College, Nebraska and more. He is a four-star talent who ranks as high as 137 (On3). The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back is from Springfield Central High School in Massachusetts.
Rogers will likely be one of Taylor's and Nebraska's top targets in total, and especially at the running back position, as he ranks as a top-10 back in the country and has already visited.
Taylor's commitment has proved to be one of the most beneficial commitments of the 2027 class so far for any school, and he has only been committed for six days. Taylor explained to HuskerMax that fans will see him doing what it takes to recruit these guys on social media and that he had a lengthy list of names.
