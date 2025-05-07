Husker Dan Wants To Know What You Think About Nebraska Football
May is officially here. The lilacs are in bloom. The college baseball and softball regular schedules are approaching the chance for postseason play.
More importantly, the '25 college football is less than four months away.
It's time once again for Husker Dan (aka The Geezer Guru of the Gridiron) to ask for your input. As you know, Husker fans are the most dedicated and knowledgeable sports fans on the globe. So it makes sense that you (Husker fans) get a chance to offer your opinions about the current condition of Husker football.
Here are 10 questions for you to opine on.
1.) What is your opinion about this year's Husker Spring "Event"?
a. Love the new format.
b. I can take it or leave it.
c.) I hate it! Bring back the annual Red-White Spring Game. The "Event" needs to be put out of its misery and never return!
2.) What do you think of NU canceling its home and home series with Tennessee in '26 and '27 and replacing those games with Miami of Ohio and Bowling Green?
a. Great idea
b. Bad idea. Sounds like we're dodging a talented opponent.
c. Let's hope Matt Rhule knows what he's doing.
3.) Based on what we know as of May, how many regular season wins will Nebraska have this year?
a. 0-5
b. 6-8
c. 9-10
d. 11-12
4.) With the passing of longtime Husker football radio announcer Greg Sharpe, who would you like to see as his replacement?
a. Kent Pavelka (former voice of Husker football and current voice of Husker men's basketball)
b. Jessica Coody (announcer, host and producer for the Husker Radio Network)
c. John Baylor (current voice of Husker volleyball)
d. Matt Coatey (current voice of Husker women's basketball)
e. Mike'l Severe (long time host of Big Red Wrap-up)
5.) Come August 28th when NU opens its '25 season at ArrowArrowhead Stadium in KC, who do you think will be Dylan Raiola's backup?
a. Heinrich Haarberg
b. TJ Lateef
c. Jalyn Gramstad
d. Marcus Davila
e. Luke Longvall
f. No clue
6.) During this fall's Husker home games, do you think beer will be sold inside the stadium?
a. Yes
b. No
7.) Of the following '25 Husker opponents, who would you most like the Huskers to beat?
a. Michigan
b. Penn State
c. Iowa
d. USC
8.) How would you rate Matt Rhule's performance thus far?
a. A+
b. Good
c. So-so
d. Disappointing
9.) How would you rate the performance of Husker AD Troy Dannen?
a. A+
b. Good
c. So-so
d. Disappointing
10.) Which of the Husker position groups are you most concerned about?
a. Offensive line
b. Quarterback
c. Running back
d. D-line
e. Linebackers
f. Secondary
h. Special teams
Send your responses to: HuskerDan@cox.net. I will post the results in one of my next columns.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
Will and I discuss new '27 Husker QB commit Trae Taylor and '26 LB commit Jase Reynolds. We also take the Husker Dan 10 Question survey. Don't miss this episode!
More From Nebraska on SI
- Gallery: Husker Baseball Comes Up One Run Short of Comeback Against Creighton
- Nebraska Football Makes Appearance at WWE in Omaha
- Elkhorn North Linebacker Jase Reynolds Details His Husker Commitment
- QB Trae Taylor Talks Husker Commitment, Peer Recruiting
- Nebraska Commit Trae Taylor Helps This 4-Star Receiver Consider the Huskers
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.