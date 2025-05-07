Nebraska's Late Rally Falls Short, Huskers Lose to Creighton
The nonconference portion of the 2025 regular season is over for Nebraska baseball.
The Huskers put together a late rally but came up short in an 8-7 loss to the Creighton Bluejays at Haymarket Park. CU takes the season series 2-1.
Creighton improve to 32-13 overall while Nebraska falls to 24-25.
The Bluejays took control early, scoring two runs in the third inning and adding four more in the fourth to lead 6-0. The Huskers nickeled and dimed their way to a 6-4 game heading into the ninth inning.
In the top of the frame, Creighton extended their lead with a pair of runs. In the bottom half, Nebraska had bases loaded with no outs before Riley Silva knocked a single, Devin Nunez walked, and Robby Bolin hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to one run.
The Nebraska's next two batters struck out, ending the rally and the game.
Nine different Huskers took the mound Tuesday, with none lasting more than the 2.2 innings from starter Will Walsh. Walsh gave up two runs on two hits, while plunking a pair of Bluejays. In total, Nebraska pitchers gave up nine hits, issued five walks, and hit four batters.
Nebraska stays home his weekend for the final home series of the season. The Huskers host the Michigan Wolverines. First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m. CDT on Nebraska Public Media. Saturday and Sunday's games will be streamed on B1G+.
