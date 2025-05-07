All Huskers

Nebraska's Late Rally Falls Short, Huskers Lose to Creighton

The Huskers finish the regular season 1-2 against the Bluejays.

Kaleb Henry

Casey Daiss throws the ball to Case Sanderson at first base for an out.
Casey Daiss throws the ball to Case Sanderson at first base for an out. / Amarillo Mullen

The nonconference portion of the 2025 regular season is over for Nebraska baseball.

The Huskers put together a late rally but came up short in an 8-7 loss to the Creighton Bluejays at Haymarket Park. CU takes the season series 2-1.

Creighton improve to 32-13 overall while Nebraska falls to 24-25.

Joshua Overbeek hits a single to lead off the fifth inning.
Joshua Overbeek hits a single to lead off the fifth inning. / Amarillo Mullen

The Bluejays took control early, scoring two runs in the third inning and adding four more in the fourth to lead 6-0. The Huskers nickeled and dimed their way to a 6-4 game heading into the ninth inning.

In the top of the frame, Creighton extended their lead with a pair of runs. In the bottom half, Nebraska had bases loaded with no outs before Riley Silva knocked a single, Devin Nunez walked, and Robby Bolin hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to one run.

The Nebraska's next two batters struck out, ending the rally and the game.

Robby Bolin points to the dugout after his RBI single to score Overbeek and Silva. He would advance to second on the throw.
Robby Bolin points to the dugout after his RBI single to score Overbeek and Silva. He would advance to second on the throw. / Amarillo Mullen

Nine different Huskers took the mound Tuesday, with none lasting more than the 2.2 innings from starter Will Walsh. Walsh gave up two runs on two hits, while plunking a pair of Bluejays. In total, Nebraska pitchers gave up nine hits, issued five walks, and hit four batters.

Nebraska stays home his weekend for the final home series of the season. The Huskers host the Michigan Wolverines. First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m. CDT on Nebraska Public Media. Saturday and Sunday's games will be streamed on B1G+.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

