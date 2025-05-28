Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Named NFCA DI Player of the Year, First-Team All-American
Jordy Bahl is officially the national player of the year.
The Nebraska pitcher and utility player received the honor from the NFCA Wednesday. Bahl is the Huskers’ first NFCA Player of the Year honoree. She was also a unanimous NFCA First -Team All-America selection.
Bahl is the 29th player and the ninth pitcher to be named a three-time NFCA First-Team All-American after she earned the honor in 2022 and 2023 at Oklahoma. She is NU’s first NFCA First-Team All-American since MJ Knighten in 2016 and grabbed the Big Red's 31st NFCA All-America honor.
The award adds to a long list of accolades for Bahl this season – she was named both the Big Ten Player of the Year and the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, the first player in the conference’s history to earn both awards in the same year. The junior was also named to the All-Big Ten and NFCA All-Mountain Region first teams. She was a five-time Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, a one-time Big Ten Player of the Week and a two-time NFCA National Player of the Week.
All of those honors didn't go to Bahl for nothing. The Papillion, Neb., native owns the top season marks in program history in extra-base hits (41), home runs (23), runs scored (72), total bases (167), batting average (.462) and slugging percentage (.988). She became the first player in NCAA history with more than 20 wins in the circle and more than 20 home runs at the plate in the same season. She was also the second Husker ever to record 60+ hits, runs and RBIs in the same season and the first Husker with 15+ doubles and home runs in a season. Bahl is the first player since 2017 to score more runs (72) than she allowed (68) with a minimum of 130 innings pitched.
Nationally, Bahl ranked in the top 15 nationally in numerous categories – opponent batting average (3rd), strikeouts (3rd), hits allowed per seven innings (3rd), runs per game (4th), shutouts (4th), total bases (4th), complete games (5th), runs (5th), victories (5th), batting average (6th), strikeouts per seven innings (6th), WHIP (6th), slugging percentage (6th), games started (7th), home runs (7th), ERA (8th), home runs per game (9th), innings pitched (10th) and on-base percentage (13th).
Bahl helped Nebraska to a super regional appearance for the first time since 2014. The Huskers finished 43-15 after going 1-2 in Knoxville and finishing one win shy of a spot in the Women's College World Series.
