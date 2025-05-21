Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Urges Recruits to 'Take the Logos Off' When Making a Decision

All Huskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue to look to build the 2027 recruiting class, with their class built around one of the nation's best quarterbacks. That QB is Trae Taylor from Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois. Taylor is the first commit in the 2027 class and ranks as high as 14th nationally, which positions him as a future five-star.

Taylor continues to post on social media in hopes of helping others make a quality decision that best suits them. This includes a post on X that urges players to "take the logos off".

"Just a little advice for all going through this process. Take the logos off, love the school that loves you. @EIURB22 had a conversation with another dad of a top QB in my class. My dad was told hey, ever since I committed, they have not heard a peep from @HuskerFootball. Feels great knowing I picked a school that is locked in with me as much as I am with them," Taylor stated on X.

Taylor has said in the past that he doesn't believe he will be going anywhere unless the staff isn't in the building. Taylor has been locked in with the Huskers, and their loyalty to him has been one of one.

