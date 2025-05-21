Nebraska Football's Top Five Impact Players From the Portal
Adam Carriker says the defense needs portal players to step up quickly.
In this story:
At least nine of Nebraska's starters are projected to be transfer portal players. Adam Carriker breaks down the five who are most likely to make a huge impact this fall. He also answers the following questions: Which player needs to make an impact the most, who has the highest ceiling, who's flying under the radar, why the defense needs portal players to step up immediately, and which players are Sunday-type players?
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicleson SI, atAdam's websiteand onYouTube.
