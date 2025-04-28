All Huskers

Nebraska Football In-State Visitor Bryce Vigness Recaps His Visit

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted Bryce Vigness prior to Husker Games. He caught up recently with HuskerMax to detail his visit

Caleb Sisk

2027 offensive tackle Bryce Vigness on his visit to Nebraska
2027 offensive tackle Bryce Vigness on his visit to Nebraska / Bryce Vigness
In this story:

The Husker Games had Nebraska football taking part in a little bit of live football and a lot of fun on Saturday.

The Big Red also had a few visitors on campus that day and during the week. Among them was 2027 offensive tackle Bryce Vigness.

The 6-4, 270-pound lineman traveled down from the Omaha area, where he goes to school at Papillion La Vista High School. He caught up with HuskerMax following the visit.

"It was really good, I got a tour of the amazing facilities and enjoyed watching a highly intense practice," Vigness said.

The brand new facilities caught the attention of the Papillion standout, calling them "incredible."

"The incredible, brand new facilities, especially the Osborne Legacy Complex, with the outstanding nutrition, recovery, and weight room. The tradition and culture of the program also stand out," Vigness stated.

Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and analyst Aaron Coeling were among the staff that met with Vigness.

"Coach Raiola and Coach Coeling really stood out," Vigness said. "Coach Raiola spent so much time before and after practice talking to me. He was encouraging and motivating, but what really stood out was how humble and genuine he is; he really cares about his guys."

Returning for a visit remains on the table as he could be coming back in June for a camp.

"I’d love to, I’ll be back in June for camp. A game day visit would sure be cool," Vigness said.

The talented offensive tackle is set to visit a number of programs, which is what's next for him on his road to college.

"I have a busy camp schedule coming up this summer, including Iowa State, Lindenwood Mega Camp, Tennessee, Iowa, and Nebraska," Vigness said.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting