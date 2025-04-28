Nebraska Football In-State Visitor Bryce Vigness Recaps His Visit
The Husker Games had Nebraska football taking part in a little bit of live football and a lot of fun on Saturday.
The Big Red also had a few visitors on campus that day and during the week. Among them was 2027 offensive tackle Bryce Vigness.
The 6-4, 270-pound lineman traveled down from the Omaha area, where he goes to school at Papillion La Vista High School. He caught up with HuskerMax following the visit.
"It was really good, I got a tour of the amazing facilities and enjoyed watching a highly intense practice," Vigness said.
The brand new facilities caught the attention of the Papillion standout, calling them "incredible."
"The incredible, brand new facilities, especially the Osborne Legacy Complex, with the outstanding nutrition, recovery, and weight room. The tradition and culture of the program also stand out," Vigness stated.
Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and analyst Aaron Coeling were among the staff that met with Vigness.
"Coach Raiola and Coach Coeling really stood out," Vigness said. "Coach Raiola spent so much time before and after practice talking to me. He was encouraging and motivating, but what really stood out was how humble and genuine he is; he really cares about his guys."
Returning for a visit remains on the table as he could be coming back in June for a camp.
"I’d love to, I’ll be back in June for camp. A game day visit would sure be cool," Vigness said.
The talented offensive tackle is set to visit a number of programs, which is what's next for him on his road to college.
"I have a busy camp schedule coming up this summer, including Iowa State, Lindenwood Mega Camp, Tennessee, Iowa, and Nebraska," Vigness said.
