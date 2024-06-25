Nebraska Football's 4-Star QB Commit Keeping Recruitment Open?

One-on-one with #Nebraska quarterback commit TJ Lateef from the @Elite11 Finals.



The latest on his pledge to the Huskers, life away from football, who he's recruiting, and more.



📽️https://t.co/HkGio1HNSi @mikejschaefer @michaelbruntz @Husker247BC @TJ_Lateef9 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/gPbcN8m1Tc