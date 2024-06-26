All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball: Huskers Help USA U21 to 2-0 Start in Toronto

Husker Volleyball leads the way as Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson, Teraya Sigler, and Campbell Flynn assist Team USA to two dominating wins in Toronto.

Nebraska's Bergen Reilly (2) hits the ball during the third set against Long Island in an NCAA women's college volleyball tournament first-round match Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska's Bergen Reilly (2) hits the ball during the third set against Long Island in an NCAA women's college volleyball tournament first-round match Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. / Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald / USA
If international play is any sign, Nebraska Volleyball will continue to shine in the future.

With two current Nebraska Volleyball players and two future Huskers on the roster, the U21 Team USA Women’s Volleyball team is off to a blazing 2-0 start in the NORCECA (North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Federation) Continental Championships.

Setter Bergen Reilly and middle blocker Andi Jackson, coming off their freshman campaigns at Nebraska, are showing why they were All-B1G First and Second Team selections, respectively.
Outside hitter Teraya Sigler and setter Campbell Flynn will join the Huskers in 2025, and are introducing themselves to Nebraska fans with authority.

During a sweep of the Dominican Republic (25-18, 25-21, 25-11) on June 25, Reilly and Jackson both got the start and put on a show.

Reilly led Team USA to a .333 hitting percentage as she commanded the offense, dishing out 33 assists to go along with 5 digs and an ace. She seemed to get more comfortable as the match went on, increasing her assists each set—eight in the first, 12 in the second, and 13 in the third.

Jackson contributed on both ends with eight kills on only 10 swings and continuing her defensive work from NCAA play with four blocks.

Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Merritt Beason and middle blocker Andi Jackson go up for a block.
Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Merritt Beason (13) and middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) go up to block Wisconsin Badgers outside hitter Sarah Franklin (13) during the fifth set at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Sigler finished third on the team in points in that matchup as she chipped in 6 kills on 9 swings and one block.

On June 26 vs. Suriname, Flynn got the start at setter with Jackson and Sigler also garnering starting nods. That match was over just as fast as it began however, as Team USA swept Suriname 25-10, 25-5, and 25-9.

Flynn started quickly, collecting 12 set assists in the first, four in the second, and seven in the third. She was subbed out in the second when Reilly came in to serve and finished the set in the setter spot, dishing out eight assists.

Flynn finished the match with 23 assists, a kill, and an incredible five aces. Sigler only got four swings on the ball but made them count with a trio of kills while Jackson notched five kills on six attacks.

One more match remains in the Group A Pool Play for Team USA as they will take on Puerto Rico on June 27.

You can watch both victorious matches below.

