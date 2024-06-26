Nebraska Athletics Posts Highest Directors' Cup Finish Since 2010
One of the best years in Nebraska Athletics in recent memory results in the best finish for the Huskers in the Division I Learfield Directors' Cup standings since 2010.
Nebraska finished the year with 841 points, good for 22nd. This is the second straight top-30 finish for the Huskers and best since earning 17th in 2010.
NU was one of five Big Ten teams to finish in the top 25, joining Ohio State (11), Michigan (15), Penn State (23) and Wisconsin (25).
The Huskers scored points in all four of the required sports: women's volleyball and basketball and men's basketball and baseball. In total, 19 sports are counted.
This spring, Nebraska got points from baseball as well as both of the men's and women's track and field teams.
Leading the way was the national runner-up finish from John Cook and the volleyball team with 90 points while soccer's run to the elite eight brought in 73. Besides volleyball and soccer, five other programs notched top-10 national finishes: bowling, men’s gymnastics, rifle, wrestling, and women’s outdoor track and field.
Texas won its third Directors' Cup with a pair of national titles. Stanford finished second, with Tennessee third.
You can see the full final standings here.
