Nebraska Football Offers 2026 4-Star Cornerback Dorian Barney
Nebraska football has extended an offer to one of the nation's best cornerbacks for the 2026 class.
Four-star Dorian “DB” Barney from Carrollton High School in Georgia is a 6-1, 170-pound corner. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 10 cornerback and 83rd overall prospect in the nation.
Barney attends the same high school as Colorado signee Julian Lewis and Nebraska target Ryan Mosley.
Nebraska has picked up multiple players out of Georgia recently, including the pair of quarterbacks Dylan and Dayton Raiola. Dylan just finished his freshman year at NU while Dayton is committed for the 2026 class.
Nebraska will battle plenty of schools for Barney. Some of the schools the Huskers will be in competition with include Texas A&M, Auburn, and Ohio State. He was previously committed to Alabama but recommitted in May.
If the Huskers can get the four-star on campus, anything is possible. However, they did get into the recruitment a bit late. HuskerMax will keep you posted on Barney’s recruiting updates with Nebraska as they come.
