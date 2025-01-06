How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball at Iowa: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
School history and a signature win?
It couldn’t get much better for the Nebraska men’s basketball team and head coach Fred Hoiberg, who used the friendly confines of Pinnacle Bank Arena to its advantage in stifling No. 15 UCLA Saturday afternoon, overcoming a 32.7 field goal percentage with a 25-for-29 showing at the free throw line to win its 20th straight at home – tying a school record.
And who says home court advantage doesn’t exist?
Three Huskers reached double figures including a game-high 16 points from Brice Williams. Andrew Morgan scored 12 points off the bench while Juwan Gary added 10. Berke Buyuktuncel grabbed nine rebounds in the win over his former team while chipping in a pair of field goals. Going against one of the top defenses in the country, it wasn’t surprise to see NU’s offense struggle, but Nebraska threw that back into the Bruin’s faces, holding UCLA to 38.6% shooting while only 4-for-28 from three.
Standing at 12-2 and No. 33 in the NET rankings, NCAA Tournament watch for this team is real, but a quick turnaround on the road will provide another test as the Huskers embark to Iowa City.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers take on rival Iowa Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (12-2, 2-1 B1G) at Iowa (10-4, 1-2 B1G)
- When: Tuesday, January 7
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA.
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- Watch: Peacock
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Iowa Scout
Head Coach: Fran McCaffery | 15th Season at Iowa; 29th overall as HC | 290-196 (.597) at Iowa; 541-372 (.593) Career HC Record | 12 NCAA Tournament Appearances, 4x Regular Season Conference titles (1x SoCon, 3x MAAC), 6x Tournament Conference Titles (3x MAAC, B1G, SoCon, ECC) | MAAC Coach OTY (2009) | Previous head coach at Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and Siena | Previous assistant at Notre Dame, Lehigh and Penn.
2023-2024 Record: 19-15 (10-10 B1G, T-6th) | B1G Co-Freshman OTY, 1x All-Big Ten Second Team, 1x All-Big Ten Third Team, 1x All-Freshman Team, 4x Honorable Mentions | L, 91-82 in Second Round of NIT.
All-Time Series: Iowa leads 25-15 (Jan. 12, 2024 last matchup, 94-76 Iowa).
Key Returners: Payton Sandfort, F, Sr. | Owen Freeman, F, Soph. | Josh Dix, G, Jr. | Brock Harding, G, Soph. | Pryce Sandfort, G, Soph. | Ladji Dembele, F, Soph.
Key Additions: Drew Thelwell, G, Gr. (Morehead State) | Seydou Traore, F, Soph. (Manhattan College) | Cooper Koch, F, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Tony Perkins, G, Sr. (Missouri) | Ben Krikke, F (Eligibility) | Patrick McCaffery, F (Eligibility) | Dasonte Bowen, G, Jr. (St. Bonaventure).
Outlook: Iowa played in the postseason for the fifth-straight season in 2023-2024, losing in the second round of the NIT, but it was the second-straight season missing the NCAA Tournament under head coach Fran McCaffery who led the program to seven tournament appearances in nine seasons.
The Hawkeyes suffered some key departures over the offseason, losing three of its top-five scorers including All-Big Ten second team selection Tony Perkins. He was second on the team last season with 14 points per game with 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds, but left Iowa City to take his talents to Missouri and SEC. Plus, Ben Krikke (13.8 PPG) and Patrick McCaffery (8.9 PPG) each exhausted their eligibility.
Iowa returns a solid foundation that’s led to a 10-4 start to the 2024-2025 season. That begins with senior forward and Waukee, Iowa native Payton Sandfort. He was the Hawkeyes’ leading scorer and rebounder last season, being voted to the All-Big Ten third team for his efforts. He’s on a similar pace this year with 15.5 PPG and 5.8 RPG which are both second on the team. 6-foot-10 sophomore Owen Freeman is a star in the making, being voted the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season. He leads the Hawkeyes in both points (16.8) and rebounds (6.2) this season, improving his points average by six from his college debut year.
Josh Dix is another key returner and is one of the four players averaging double digits with 13.5 points per game alongside Morehead State transfer Drew Thelwell (10.1 PPG) who’s been the biggest offseason addition. Sophomore Brock Harding has developed into a solid starter with 9.9 PPG and a 41.7 3P%. Pryce Sandfort (9.2 PPG), Seydou Traore (7.3 PPG) and Ladji Dembele (4.6 PPG) round out the eight-deep.
What makes Iowa so dangerous is their offense, which ranks first in the Big Ten in scoring (89.4 PPG), second in field goal percentage (50.9) and third from three-point land (38.3%). On the flip side, the Hawekeyes’ defense is the worst in the conference allowing a league-high 77.1 points per game while third-worst in the Big Ten in rebounds per game at 33.5. Iowa is above average in creating turnovers sitting tied for second in blocks (5.1) and fourth in steals (8.4) per game.
This should be another fierce and competitive Big Ten conference game between the Huskers and Hawkeyes. The matchup pits one of the best offenses and defenses against one another, so a back-and-forth affair seems likely. I think this one is truly a coin flip, so Iowa should be the slight favorite. Part of that is because the Hawkeyes have dominated the Huskers at home amassing a 17-4 record in Iowa City against NU including a 94-76 blowout last season in Carver-Hawkeye. Keep a close eye on this one.
