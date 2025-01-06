Nebraska Football Offers 2026 5-Star Wide Receiver Tristen Keys
Nebraska football has picked up plenty of wide receiver talent in the transfer portal over the past month, but the Big Red are also looking at high school prospects.
Five-star wideout Tristen “TK” Keys has picked up an offer for the Huskers. The 6-2, 175-pound prospect plays at Hattiesburg High School in Mississippi.
The 247Sports Composite lists Keys as the No. 1 player in Mississippi and 17th-ranked player in the nation. He's the No. 2 wide receiver in the class.
Keys participated in the UANext game earlier in January. He was listed as a top-10 performer when the game concluded.
A number of top schools are going after the top prospect. Besides Nebraska, Keys's suitors include Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and many more.
In order for Nebraska to stand a chance in this recruitment they must get Keys on a visit. Tennessee has done a lot to convince Keys to come to their school and so has both Texas A&M and Ole Miss. Nebraska is trailing behind because of their late start in recruiting Keys, but a new offensive staff, including offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr., along with young quarterback Dylan Raiola, could be appealing for wideout prospects.
