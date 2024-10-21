All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Still Second in Latest AVCA Rankings, Receiving Fewer First-Place Votes

Still undefeated in Big Ten Conference play, Nebraska volleyball remains at No. 2 in the latest AVCA Top 25 ranking.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska volleyball's Harper Murray (center) and Bergen Reilly (right) celebrate a point against UCLA.
Nebraska volleyball's Harper Murray (center) and Bergen Reilly (right) celebrate a point against UCLA. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska volleyball had a dominant week with a pair of road sweeps in the Big Ten Conference, but that didn't move the needle for coaches voting in the latest poll.

The Huskers still sit at No. 2 in the latest AVCA rankings, released Monday. Pittsburgh remains at the top spot, having picked up even more first-place votes. Last week, NU had 19 votes for first but only garnered 10 this week. Pitt got 50 of the 61 votes, with Penn State picking up one.

NU (18-1, 8-0 Big Ten) began the season at No. 2, behind Texas. After falling to fifth for a couple weeks, Nebraska has remained in the second slot for five consecutive weeks.

Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point at Ohio State.
Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point at Ohio State. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska swept Michigan State Friday and Ohio State Saturday. On Sunday, the NCAA Selection Committee unveiled its midseason top 16, which is how the seeding would look for the NCAA Tournament if the season ended today. NU was No. 1 in that ranking.

Other Big Ten teams in the rankings are Penn State (3), Wisconsin (8), Purdue (10), Oregon (11), Minnesota (15), and USC (16). Washington, Michigan, UCLA, and Illinois are all receiving votes.

The six ranked Big Ten teams trails the seven that the ACC has in the top 25 this week.

Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point at Michigan State.
Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point at Michigan State. / Nebraska Athletics

Of Nebraska's 12 remaining regular season games, eight will feature opponents that are at least receiving votes. The Huskers have five remaining matches against top-15 teams.

Nebraska is back home this weekend to host Illinois Friday and Michigan Saturday.

The full top 25 is below.

  1. Pittsburgh
  2. Nebraska
  3. Penn State
  4. Louisville
  5. Stanford
  6. Creighton
  7. Texas
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Kansas
  10. Purdue
  11. Oregon
  12. SMU
  13. Arizona State
  14. Kentucky
  15. Minnesota
  16. USC
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. TCU
  19. Florida State
  20. Dayton
  21. BYU
  22. Utah
  23. Baylor
  24. Florida
  25. North Carolina

Published
