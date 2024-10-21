Nebraska Volleyball Still Second in Latest AVCA Rankings, Receiving Fewer First-Place Votes
Nebraska volleyball had a dominant week with a pair of road sweeps in the Big Ten Conference, but that didn't move the needle for coaches voting in the latest poll.
The Huskers still sit at No. 2 in the latest AVCA rankings, released Monday. Pittsburgh remains at the top spot, having picked up even more first-place votes. Last week, NU had 19 votes for first but only garnered 10 this week. Pitt got 50 of the 61 votes, with Penn State picking up one.
NU (18-1, 8-0 Big Ten) began the season at No. 2, behind Texas. After falling to fifth for a couple weeks, Nebraska has remained in the second slot for five consecutive weeks.
Nebraska swept Michigan State Friday and Ohio State Saturday. On Sunday, the NCAA Selection Committee unveiled its midseason top 16, which is how the seeding would look for the NCAA Tournament if the season ended today. NU was No. 1 in that ranking.
Other Big Ten teams in the rankings are Penn State (3), Wisconsin (8), Purdue (10), Oregon (11), Minnesota (15), and USC (16). Washington, Michigan, UCLA, and Illinois are all receiving votes.
The six ranked Big Ten teams trails the seven that the ACC has in the top 25 this week.
Of Nebraska's 12 remaining regular season games, eight will feature opponents that are at least receiving votes. The Huskers have five remaining matches against top-15 teams.
Nebraska is back home this weekend to host Illinois Friday and Michigan Saturday.
The full top 25 is below.
- Pittsburgh
- Nebraska
- Penn State
- Louisville
- Stanford
- Creighton
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Kansas
- Purdue
- Oregon
- SMU
- Arizona State
- Kentucky
- Minnesota
- USC
- Georgia Tech
- TCU
- Florida State
- Dayton
- BYU
- Utah
- Baylor
- Florida
- North Carolina
MORE: With Buckeyes up Next, Nebraska Will ‘Attack the Week’ After Lopsided Loss
MORE: The Stretch Big: Tate Frazier on College Basketball Teams to Watch
MORE: Nebraska-UCLA Game Gets 2:30 p.m. Kickoff
MORE: Nebraska Massively Fails Its First Midterm and Gets Decimated by Indiana
MORE: Nebraska Bowl Projections After Blowout Loss to Indiana
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.