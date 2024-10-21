With Buckeyes up Next, Nebraska Will ‘Attack the Week’ After Lopsided Loss
What do you do after a 49-point loss? Nebraska head football coach addressed that Monday as he looked back at what went wrong for the Huskers against Indiana and what happens next with a game at Ohio State coming Saturday.
“We’ll find out a lot about ourselves moving forward,” Rhule told reporters. “We’ll find out about the coaches, we’ll find out about the players, we’ll find out about me. The last thing we’re going to do is sit around and be victims. ... Today, we took a deep step back and we’ll attack the week.”
Below are Kaleb Henry's notes from Monday's press conference
- Credit to Indiana for playing clean football. Nebraska did not play well in return.
- Corners struggled.
- Game came down to the run game and not being able to stop it.
- Partly regrets coming out in the second half and not kicking the field goal. "I put them in harms way" by going for it and trying to get back in the game.
- Felt like a lot of the game the team was playing not to lose instead of playing to win.
- Did not tackle at the level capable of.
- "Bad all around"
- "Our perimeter blocking has been a deficiency for us the entire year, and continues to be."
- Regarding his comment after Indiana of "I didn't see this coming", fans should be concerned if he did expect that to happen Saturday.
- "We just weren't ready for that moment" even though pregame felt awesome.
- "We'll find out a lot about ourselves moving forward."
- Could have minimized the mistakes in the second half but wanted to press and get Dylan Raiola experience of those moments.
- "Wanted him to battle through all that."
- "56-7 should snap you back to reality."
- Not concerned about locker room mentality after a blowout loss.
- Battle since getting to Lincoln has been the "here we go again" narrative of tough losses and not being able to get the job done, even with players.
- Shouldn't have to talk about confidence any time something goes wrong.
- Thought a lot of receivers did get open but they aren't doing a good job of getting off of press coverage.
- Guys wanting to play pro football need to get better at handling press coverage.
- Wants players to see how interrelated they all are on every play.
- Ohio State's roster isn't about NIL; it is about players wanting to go to a winner and compete for championships.
