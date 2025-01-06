Nebraska Football Offers Former North Carolina Commit, 2026 3-Star Cornerback Danny Odem
Nebraska football is looking to to the future of the secondary.
The Huskers have offered 2026 three-star cornerback Danny Odem. The 6-1, 170-pound prospect plays for First Academy in Orlando, Florida.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Odem is the 74th-ranked player in Florida and 543rd in the nation. He's the No. 45 corner.
Odem carries offers from Nebraska, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, and more. He had originally committed to North Carolina in September, but decommitted about a week after Mack Brown was fired.
With his recruitment recently opened back up, and Nebraska having shifted roles on the defense with new defensive coordinator John Butler and new secondary coach Addison Williams, the Huskers are in a good spot for the 2026 prospect.
