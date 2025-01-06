Nebraska Football Offers 2026 4-Star Wide Receiver Ryan Mosley
Nebraska football has picked up plenty of wide receiver talent in the transfer portal over the past month, but the Big Red are also looking at high school prospects.
Four-star wideout Ryan Mosley has received an offer from the Huskers. The 6-2, 196-pound prospect plays at Carrollton High School in Georgia.
Nebraska has grabbed multiple players out of Georgia recently, including the pair of quarterbacks Dylan and Dayton Raiola. Dylan just finished his freshman year at NU while Dayton is committed for the 2026 class.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Mosley is the 28th-ranked player in Georgia and 235th in the nation for the class of 2026. He is the No. 39 receiver.
Mosley has picked offers from a number of suitors. Last month, he put out a top 10, though that was before Nebraska's offer and several NU staff changes.
That top 10 includes Miami, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Kentucky, Clemson, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Texas A&M.
Nebraska trails at this time but can make up ground if Mosley opts to visit the Cornhuskers.
