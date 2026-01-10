Nebraska Football Offers In-State Legacy Offensive Lineman

New Husker offensive line coach Geep Wade has stayed busy in his first few weeks on the recruiting trail for Nebraska football.

Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to in-state offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell on Saturday. Kitrell, a 6-4, 270-pound Class of 2027 interior lineman from Ashland, Neb, confirmed the offer on his social media. The Huskers' offer is Kitrell's sixth Division I offer so far after receiving offers from South Dakota State, Kansas, Iowa State, and Iowa. The Hawkeyes offered the Ashland native earlier this week.

Kitrell has spent several visits at other schools through his junior season, stopping at South Dakota State, Wyoming, Iowa State, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.

God is so good! After a great conversation with coach @GeepWade I am blessed to receive my 6th D1 offer from Nebraska! @HuskerFootball @AGBluejayFball pic.twitter.com/h3ciXeG727 — Barrett Kitrell (@BarrettK54) January 10, 2026

Kitrell also has family ties back to Nebraska football, as his father, Barry, was a fullback for the Huskers from 1984-88. His brother, Bo, was a Husker fullback before converting to tight end in his junior and senior seasons from 2014 to 2018. Barrett's football family also runs deep through college football as his brother Blake was a Tulsa wide receiver, while brothers Brett and Bryce played at the University of Ohio, being recruited by Frank Solich.

Kitrell is a three-sport athlete for Ashland-Greenwood, competing in football, basketball, and track and field for the Bluejays. Kitrell has seen varsity action in all three seasons of his football career so far, playing in 33 total games while making the postseason each year. The Bluejays have won a playoff game each of the past three seasons, advancing to the Class C1 semifinals this past year.

Kitrell becomes the third offensive line prospect offered by Wade and the Huskers this week, as the Ashland-Greenwood prospect joins Grinnell, Iowa prospect Will Slagle, and Carmel Catholic High School 2028 prospect Wyatt VanBoening. VanBoening is also the son of a former Husker, Simon VanBoening, a linebacker on the Huskers' 1997 roster.

Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade | Nebraska Athletics

The Huskers are aiming for a massive overhaul for their offensive line, beginning with the new hire of Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade following the end of the regular season firing of former assistant coach Donovan Raiola. Nebraska has re-tooled its line with transfer portal additions, bringing in Iowa State's Brendan Black and South Carolina's Tree Babalade. The Big Red have lost two linemen in the portal as Houston Kaahaaina-Torres and Jason Maciejczak entered the portal earlier in the transfer window. Maciejczak has already signed with Wyoming.

Kitrell could add some new athleticism to the offensive line, as the interior offensive lineman finished second in the Class B discus as a sophomore with a personal-best throw of 172'2 while also finishing fourth in the Class B shot put. Kitrell averages four points and four rebounds per game for the Ashland-Greenwood basketball program, as the Bluejays claimed the Class C1 championship in 2025.

Kitrell becomes the 16th interior offensive line offer for Nebraska's 2027 class. The class is headlined by four-star quarterback Trae Taylor and in-state rising stars Tory Pittman III and Matt Erickson.

