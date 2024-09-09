Nebraska Football Recruiting: 20 Prospects to Know for the 2026 Class
With the 2025 class mostly wrapped up and an epic recruiting weekend in the books, it’s time for Nebraska football fans to familiarize themselves with next years’ crop of potential future Huskers. Here are 20 prominent names to know for the class of 2026.
First, it’ll be interesting to see what the Huskers do at the quarterback spot with Dayton Raiola in the mix. The high school junior backed up his older brother at Buford (GA) in 2023 and grew up an even bigger fan of Big Red than Dylan. No one disputes his arm strength. All eyes will instead be on whether he has the accuracy to match in his first season as starter.
The Huskers are also zeroing in on Florida-based field general Michael Clayton. He earned an offer over the summer after working out for the coaching staff. The resident of Sanford, Florida visited last weekend for the Colorado game and told Steve Wiltfong of On3 that Nebraska is his leader, though he’s also considering Auburn, Louisville, and Missouri, among others. There’s still a long way to go before the signal caller(s) for this class are decided.
Running back DeZephen Walker hails from Peculiar, Missouri, a state Nebraska is starting to plant its flag in. Note that the top five players in Missouri, according to 247, are firmly on Nebraska’s radar. Reeling in Walker would go a long way toward making NU a destination program in the Show-Me state. A powerful runner with a quick first step, Walker is also adept at catching the ball out of the backfield. He could be the thunder to 2025 commit Jamarion Parker’s lightning. The Huskers currently occupy the pole position for Walker’s commit.
Mike Brown bears a name most Husker fans remember fondly. But instead of head hunting in the secondary, the Spring, Texas, resident will be catching passes at the next level. He’s got the pedigree to do it – his dad, Reggie Brown, was drafted in the first round of the NFL out of Texas A&M. Brown measures at 5-11 but boasts a reported 10.9 second 100-meter-dash time.
Another receiver Nebraska is hot on the trail for is Vance Spafford, who visited Nebraska in July. The California native plays for prep powerhouse Mission Viejo and possesses the blazing speed Rhule and his staff covet along with sharp route running skills. He’s considered a top wide receiver in the 2026 class. Also watch to see if the Huskers ultimately decide to offer Amarion Jackson, wide receiver from Millard South.
These days, Nebraska’s biggest exports are corn, beef, and tight ends. Isaac Jensen out of Omaha continues that tradition for the 2026 class. Considered one of the top athletes in the state at 6-6, the Millard South junior caught 26 balls for four touchdowns last fall and looks to boost those numbers in his 2024 campaign.
Not be confused with Isaac is Camden Jensen out of Littleton, Colorado. A tight end of comparable size, Camden is racking up offers from some of the best programs in the country right now. The Huskers can afford to be picky here. They’re also in on Dunlap, Illinois four-star Mack Sutter as well as blue chipper Ian Premer, who visited for Colorado.
As Colorado fans learned the hard way, stacking talent along the offensive line is of paramount importance in each recruiting cycle. At offensive tackle, Mason Bandauer is squarely in the Huskers’ sights. The Fort Collins athlete is considered a Husker lean. Another lineman Nebraska is looking to poach from neighboring Colorado is Deacon Schmitt, who has Nebraska in his top group. The Rocky Mountain state prospect is also seriously considering Oklahoma, but he’s visited Lincoln several times already and will aim to take in a game this fall in Lincoln. The Huskers, having devoted considerable time and attention, are in prime position (pun intended) to take advantage of the Buffaloes’ lack of interest in recruiting their home state.
Outside of Colorado, the Huskers can also continue their win streak in the Dakotas by signing Hudson Parliament out of Brandon, South Dakota. He visited for the Purdue game last year and most recently for the Colorado matchup. Nebraska is recruiting Parliament as a guard but playing tackle isn’t out of the question. He’s high on the Husker wish list but they’ll be in a rock fight with Iowa for his commitment. Though after this most recent weekend, they may have secured an edge.
Samuelu Utu is a consensus four-star recruit out of California that many see as an interior lineman but one that could potentially play tackle, his high school position. A naturally strong run blocker, the Huskers offered in the spring but face stiff competition from the likes of Georgia, Alabama, and Notre Dame.
Finally on the O-Line board is Jackson Cantwell, the 2026 answer to David Sanders. He’s a top five overall recruit destined to anchor an offensive line at left tackle someday soon. The Huskers have an in – Cantwell's mother grew up in Crete, NE. As such, he’s become a familiar face at Husker games the last couple years. But they’ll still face an uphill battle from southern schools like Alabama, home state Missouri, and especially Georgia, who many believe is the front runner for his services. He was seen palling around with Will Compton at the Colorado game.
Tajh Overton is a quick, twitchy, and violent lineman likely slated for defensive tackle. The consensus four-star prospect hails from Oklahoma, where it’s been historically difficult to sway players away from the Sooners. But Overton was among forty-plus other scholarship offers in attendance for the Blackshirts’ dominating performance over Colorado, so there’s some mutual interest there.
Overton may not be Nebraska’s biggest target on the interior defensive line, however. That distinction may ultimately belong to Titan Davis out of St. Louis, Missouri. The 6-5, four-star put together an impressive highlight reel last season and now finds himself the target of several Big Ten programs, USC and Oregon included. He shows patience at the point of attack and a relentless pursuit of the ball.
Like Davis, Keenan Harris also calls Missouri home. The linebacker prospect is every bit of 220 pounds – and packs a punch to match – but covers like a defensive back. Nebraska will battle the home state Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, among others, for his signature. The Huskers did offer early, which will help keep them in contention.
Jordan Campbell is a Rivals 250 linebacker currently committed to home-state Miami, but he’s still entertaining other offers, Nebraska’s among them. A physical freak of an athlete that also competes in track, he’s rumored to have a wingspan of 6-10 on his 6-2 frame. With his length and natural burst, he could project to EDGE in college. Don’t underestimate the impact all the Miami-area recruits playing early in Lincoln could have on Campbell.
Jase Reynolds was the first Nebraskan to receive an offer at camp this summer. The Elkhorn North athlete grew up a Husker fan. He’s visited Lincoln four times in the last several months with the Colorado game being his most recent. He’s long and rangy, as Rhule’s staff desires, and projects as a linebacker at the collegiate level, running the forty in 4.54 seconds. While the in-state athlete is entertaining other offers, expect Nebraska to reel him in before long.
Brandon Arrington is maybe the fastest prep athlete in the country. Nebraska will have to elbow out Texas A&M, but he has designs on participating in both football and track, which NU is willing to accommodate. Aside from just his Olympic-caliber speed, he offers height, listed at 6-3, and position versatility, but is likely to end up playing defensive back in college. The consensus five-star will be among the most highly prized recruits at any position in the 2026 class.
Nebraska is front and center for two other defensive back prospects, the first being Jayden McGregory out of Des Moines. At 6-2 and 185 pounds, McGregory projects to free safety in Tony White’s 3-3-5 defense. Iowa has been slow to recruit the consensus four-star. Their lack of urgency could be Nebraska’s gain. Lastly, there’s Texas athlete Kaedyn Cobbs. The Denton native is claiming offers primarily from the Lone Star state. The thought is his future is in the defensive back seven, though he could play on offense as well.
