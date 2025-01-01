All Huskers

No. 4 USC Pulls Away From Nebraska Women's Basketball

The Huskers go 0-2 in Los Angeles this week.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Athletics
The Los Angeles trip for Nebraksa women's basketball ends with no wins.

No. 4 USC pulled away in the second half for the 75-55 win Wednesday afternoon. The Huskers, just a few days removed from losing to No. 1 UCLA, fall to 10-4 on the year and 1-2 in the Big Ten Conference.

NU has now lost its last three games by a combined 68 points.

Nebraska kept pace with USC through two quarters, even leading for a good portion of the second quarter. But the Huskers made just four shots in the third quarter as the Trojans built the lead to double figures and used a 17-0 run into the fourth quarter to put the game away.

USC shot 45% for the game, including 4-of-17 3s. The Trojans also made 17-of-23 free throws. Nebraska made 35.5% of its shots, making 5-of-15 3s and 10-of-12 free throws.

After getting outrebounded by 30 against UCLA, Nebraska tallied the same number of rebounds as USC (36). The big issue for the Big Red came from holding onto the ball, as the visotors turned the ball over 18 times on the day and forced just 11 turnovers by the home side.

National player of the year candidate Juju Watkins led all scorers with 26 points. The Trojan sophomore made 7-of-15 shots and 11-of-12 free throws.

Logan Nissley led the scoring for the Huskers with 14 points. Britt Prince added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Nebraska returns home Sunday to host Penn State. Tip is set for 2 p.m. CST on Nebraska Public Media with streaming on B1G+.

